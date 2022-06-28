...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands,
Admiralty Inlet and Puget Sound and Hood Canal.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Stanwood High School found its new head girls basketball coach.
Dustin Swanson takes over a Spartan program that finished sixth at the 3A state tournament — the second-best finish in program history.
The team went 14-7, including seven straight wins culminating with a district semifinal victory that punched their ticket to the state tournament. The team graduated three seniors.
Swanson comes to Stanwood from La Conner, where he was an assistant coach for a Braves squad that posted a 23-2 record and earned a fourth-place finish in the Class 2B state tournament. The Braves also had four girls earn first-team all-league honors.
“I’m really big on team culture and being connected,” Swanson said. “There will be lots of joy when playing. I tend to focus on that a lot. It will be a lot of fun basketball, happy faces and a positive environment.”
Swanson replaces Alex Iverson, who resigned in May after less than a year leading the program to take over as the head coach of the Lake Stevens boys basketball program.
Prior to Iverson, the Spartans were previously led by Trent Adams (2019-2021) and Nick Amrine (2018-2019). Amrine took over for Dennis Kloke, who had led the team for 14 years.
“I’m still getting to know the team and the personnel, but from watching them a lot last year, they're going to fit the style of what we like to do,” Swanson said. “I like to press and play fast in transition. If it’s not there, then work the ball inside.”
Swanson, who lives in La Conner and works in sales for a beverage distributor, has been coaching 15 years for the Braves alongside head coach Scott Novak, who was inducted into theWashington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2015.
“I’ve been fortunate to be surrounded by total basketball guys for a lot of years,” said Swanson, a 1998 Mount Vernon graduate.
Novak, who recently stepped down as head coach in La Conner, will likely be involved in the Spartan basketball program, Swanson said.
Meanwhile, the priority is getting to know the girls and possibly heading to a basketball camp this week, he said.
“The clock is ticking,” Swanson said. “We want to get some games in and have some team bonding opportunities.”
Log In
