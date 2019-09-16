The Spartans have found their new boys soccer coach.
Everett College men’s coach Erik Cruz will take over for Steve Brown, who resigned in May after leading the program for the past six seasons.
“I’m excited,” said Cruz, who previously coached the Stanwood JV team in 2011.
The Marysville-Pilchuck grad said he will lean on an attacking, possession-based style of play.
“We want to attack and try to keep the ball as much as possible,” Cruz said. “It’s going to be hard, but I think if we have people that can pass the ball and are willing to listen, we can make it work.”
Cruz uses a similar system as head coach of the Everett College men’s soccer team, which is in-season this fall – and currently boasts a 6-0-2 record as of Friday.
In high school, Cruz earned a scholarship to Everett College where he was team captain and starting goalkeeper, earning NWAACC All Star team honors. He began his coaching career in 2011 in Stanwood and as an assistant under his former coach, Scott Willisie, helping take the Trojans to the NWWAACC quarterfinals.
He then served as an assistant coach for the Everett women’s soccer team from 2013-2015 under Geoff Kittle, the winningest coach in EvCC women’s soccer history.
Cruz took the Everett men’s head coach position in 2016, which he’ll continue to do as the Spartan coach.
“We’ll work toward having an organized defense and attacking with numbers and keeping the ball,” the Marysville resident said. “If the opponent can’t get the ball, they get frustrated and make mistakes.”
The Spartans are looking to improve on a 4-11-1 season that was largely played on the road due to construction at Stanwood High School’s stadium.
