The boys swim team is overflowing with athletes.
There are 33 swimmers on the team — the most in many years — and they’re all ready to compete.
“Their attitudes and coachability is good, and they’re learning like crazy,” head coach Connie Schmidt.
The Spartans boast 14 new swimmers, mostly freshmen, to accompany six returning seniors.
“We will do some time trials this week to see where people land and sort out what events to target,” she said.
Several swimmers also participated in offseason swim programs, which should boost their times, Schmidt said.
“Overall, I’m really impressed with the kids, and we’re off to a great start,” she said.
Stanwood boys at a glance
- Head coach: Connie Schmidt, 7th season
- Last season: 6-7 overall
- Returners: Grant Barrie, sr.; Hunter Blackburn, sr.; Jake Grant, sr.; Tycen Johnson, sr.; Matthew Lewman, sr.; Dylan Link, sr.; Lucien Mailho, sr.; Aidan Carter, jr.; David Griffin, jr.; Nehemiah Haskin, jr.; Clayton Peterson, jr.; Bryce Barr, so.; Chance Haugstad, so.; Hunter Jones, so.; Aidan Link, so.; Isaac Smith, so.; Syler Velasquez, so.; Ben Weseman, so.
- Newcomers: Gabe Kniker, sr.; Preston Ing, so.; Brendan Mitchell, so.; Caleb Palaniuk, so.; Matthew Brennan, fr.; Malcolm Childs, fr.; Josh Evans, fr.; Boaz Hering, fr.; Taylor Kenoyer, fr.; Jackson Mitchell, fr.; Connor Munro, fr.; Keith Olson, fr.; Tucker Randall, fr.; RJ Schmidt, fr.; Thor Uhrich, fr.
- What to look for: The returning seniors are three- and four-year swimmers, helping power expectations. While the Spartans lack experienced swimmers from year-round club teams that most high school teams have, they pride ourselves on remaining competitive, Schmidt said. The large crop new swimmers this year are “enthusiastic, talented, coachable and have such great attitudes,” she said. Stanwood boasts seven home meets at the Stanwood Camano YMCA, starting with two next week on Dec. 10 and 12. All home meets start at 3 p.m.
