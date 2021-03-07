The Spartans are 1-0 on their brand-new court in their brand-new high school.
In fact, Stanwood volleyball hasn’t even lost a set yet, topping Marysville-Pilchuck 3-0 (25-19, 25-18, 25-16) in their season-opener March 3.
“It was really fun being in there,” head coach Megan Amundson said. “I know the girls were sad that it wasn’t a normal game environment, but it felt so good to be playing an actual competitive match in such an incredible new space.”
Though fans aren’t allowed at Wesco league games this season, each squad’s C-team and JV players’ cheers helped to fill the bright, shiny new gym for its debut.
“There was definitely a void without fans, but it was still a cool moment,” Amundson said.
The Spartans — featuring 11 juniors, one senior and one sophomore — were brimming with energy from the start, and they coolly built and maintained leads to secure the sweep.
“My team has been really eager to play,” she said. “They’ve been trying to find ways to play and stay engaged. My group of returners have been chomping at the bit to have whatever type of season they can get.”
The Spartans were led by Barrett Anderson’s seven aces, four kills and six digs; Emma Floyd’s three aces and six kills; Grace Henken’s three aces, 30 assists and seven digs; Mallory Duffy’s six kills; and Lili Jones’ three kills and two blocks.
“Oliva Rueckert did a great job being aggressive at the net, Baylor Hezel has settled into a leadership role and Jayme Sabo — our lone senior — is really in it this season,” Amundson added.
On Friday, the Spartans fell at Snohomish 3-0. Amundson said she liked how the team made adjustments and got better during the match.
Stanwood was led by Anderson (three aces, six kills, five digs), Duffy (three kills, two blocks), Rueckert (four blocks, two aces, three digs), Hezel (14 digs), Henken (five assists, seven digs),
Karli Niegemann (nine digs) and Mischa Kessler (eight assists, four digs).
The Spartans host Marysville-Getchell at 7 p.m. Tuesday and travel to Lake Stevens on Thursday.
