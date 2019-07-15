These Stanwood Spartans take no prisoners.
The women’s football team — a collection of local 21- to 47-year-olds — finished off an undefeated two-game season with a 14-2 victory June 30 over a Lake Stevens squad that had never lost in its history.
“This group that is together, we feed off of each other,” quarterback Tracy Burchard said. “The group we have now are all in it for a different reason, but we all have this camaraderie. It’s hard to describe.”
The 38-year-old Stanwood resident is in her fourth season for the Spartans, who play in a growing league that includes Mount Vernon, Arlington, Lakewood, Lake Stevens and Marysville. The Spartans have been in action in each spring for the past five years, playing about two games a year.
“My daughter played flag football when we lived in Texas, and I told her if I ever had the opportunity to play I’d jump on that,” Burchard said. “Then after moving back here, she saw a flyer and called me on it.
“I found that I really enjoy the sport,” she continued. “I played a few sports in high school, but football is a different kind of push. It makes you push yourself harder. It’s great. There’s not a lot of opportunity to play sports like this as you get older.”
The full-contact flag football team — which had up to 28 on the roster this season — doubles as a fundraiser for Stanwood Youth Sports Scholarship Program, raising money to help kids in need play sports. They also raised enough money to build a dugout for the local Little League.
Kim Hildenbrand, a two-year veteran, brought a spotlight to the growing sport earlier this season when she wrote a personal essay that was published nationally on HuffPost. Soon after, the team was featured on NBC’s Today show.
“It’s just so much fun,” said Hildenbrand, who plays on the line. “It’s one more thing that when you grow up you don’t do anymore. It’s just a rush. It’s so real. We’re getting hit and tackling hard.”
She even rose up to swat the ball out of the air in the team’s big win over Lake Stevens, capping a two-game season in which the Spartans outscored opponents 50-2. In May, Stanwood beat rival Arlington 36-0. The Spartans also won a scrimmage against Marysville.
“We’re starting to see the emergence of a women’s football league,” head coach Mark Flickenger said. “Only having two games is a struggle. We’d like three or four, but the league is transitioning out of more of a fundraising aspect to a group of women that really enjoy playing the game.”
The women play full-contact flag football using the same rulebook as high school football, just with the flag as an option to lower the physicality.
“Ten years ago you wouldn’t hear about something like this as an option for women,” said Flickenger, who has been coaching since 2017.
Flickenger points to the Seattle Spartans, one of the dozens of Women’s Football Alliance teams that travel the country playing full-contact, 11-on-11 games as part of the fast-growing league.
“The biggest thing is to just show up for a practice and give it a try,” running back and safety Vicki Forslund said, for those thinking about joining the team. “Once you get there and meet the girls and see what it’s like, it will tear down a lot of the ideas in your head on what you thought it was like.
“You don’t need to know anything about football, the coaches will teach you and you will learn and grow from there,” the 28-year-old Stanwood resident said. “You kind of just fall in love with it. So just show up.”
Forslund, a three-year veteran, said she instantly fell in love after giving it a try on the recommendation of a friend, finding an energetic, welcoming group.
“I feel a lot of people don’t realize how strategic it is, how much playbook you need to memorize,” she said. “And it’s a social outlet. All of your stress and worries of the world fade away and you can just enjoy it. It becomes a sacred place.”
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.