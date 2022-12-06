EDMONDS — Despite not having a full roster due to the Stanwood football team's deep run into the state playoffs, the Spartan boys' wrestling team made a strong showing Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Edmonds Invite.
Stanwood finished third out of 29 teams, including several 4A schools.
"We were missing a few guys still because of not enough practices from football playoffs but that will be fixed next week," Stanwood coach Ray Mather said.
Keaton Mayernik took first place at 132 pounds — "He beat two returning state champs on his way to the championship," Mather said — and Tyler Rhue placed first at 138.
"He pinned a returning state champion in the finals to win his weight bracket," Mather said of Rhue.
Other placers for Stanwood included Mark Hruschka (second at 106); Soren Andersen (eight at 113); Aven Andersen (seventh at 113); Bryan Roodzant (second at 120); Lane Ovenell (sixth at 145); Mason Ferguson (third at 195); and Elijah Fleck (fourth at 195.)
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Stanwood 76, Lakewood 46
The Spartans dominated the Cougars to take the non-league game Dec. 2.
Stanwood 52, Kamiak 51
The Spartans edged the Knights in their season opener Nov. 28.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Woodinville 67, Stanwood 56
The Falcons defeated the Spartans in the non-league game Saturday, Dec. 3.
Stanwood 75, Kamiak 41
The Spartans opened the regular season in impressive fashion by defeating the Knights on Dec. 1.
