The Spartans nearly completed a Stilly Cup comeback.
Trailing 10-0 at halftime, Stanwood rallied back to get within three and had possession with less than 2 minutes to go. But a late fumble ended the Spartans’ quest to reclaim the Stilly Cup and the rival Arlington Eagles held on for the 17-14 victory Friday.
“The turnovers were costly,” head coach Eric Keizer said. “We were inside the 30 three times and had no points to show for it. Those are points we should have had.”
It was hard for the Spartans to gain momentum or find a rhythm when the flags were flying. Stanwood was called for more than 100 yards in penalties in the first half alone. The Eagles earned their fair share, too.
“There was no flow. You want that flow in a game, you want that positive energy,” Keizer said. “Once it starts going, you can ride that wave for a while like we did in the second half.”
After halftime, Stanwood started to piece together some first downs, gaining confidence and momentum along the way.
Ryder Bumgarner broke the scoreless drought on a 3-yard sweep to the left.
A few plays later, Bumgarner snagged an interception to hand the ball back to the Spartans. But Custer mishandled the snap and the Eagles recovered for a TD to make the game 17-7.
Stanwood responded with a long touchdown drive, culminating with Custer sliding to his left finding JT McLaughlin in the flat for a 10-yard touchdown strike.
Both teams traded punts before the Spartans mounted the final, fateful drive.
“We just haven’t been able to do much situational practice,” Keizer said about the cause of some of the penalties and miscues. “It’s tough. It’s not on the kids. With only 15 practices, you have to pick and choose what you want to prepare for. If we had the normal 35 practices before the first game, we’d be in a different situation, I’m sure.”
Regardless, the Spartans quickly adapted to Arlington’s misdirection and hard counts as the first half progressed.
“I thought the defense did a heck of a job,” Keizer said of the group that held the Eagles to 10 points and 209 total yards.
The Spartan defense was led by Bumgarner (six tackles, two interceptions), Wiedmann (three tackles, one interception), Logan Schweitzer (eight tackles, 1 tackle for loss), Josiah Cantrell (13 tackles, two tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks), Caden Carrigan (seven tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack) and Will Inghram (11 tackles).
The offense was led by Custer, who finished 21-of-36 for 174 yards, a touchdown and two picks.
Bumgarner hauled in nine passes for 41 yards, Carson Beckt had five catches for 55 yards, McLaughlin caught three passes for 45 yards and a touchdown and Wiedmann had a 21-yard grab. Carrigan rushed for 71 yards on 21 carries.
The Spartans now head to another Stilly rival on Friday: Lakewood, who nearly made the 2A state championship game in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.