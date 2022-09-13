After a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Stanwood High School Athletic Hall of Fame returns this fall to induct its eighth group of honorees in an October ceremony.
Among them are six individual athletes, a contributor, a coach, two teams and a special nominee .
In addition, a local family, which has lived in the Stanwood area for seven generations, will be recognized for their invaluable contributions to high school athletics, the town’s development and for their consistent school support.
The candidates will be officially inducted at a banquet Saturday, Oct. 22.
Tickets for the event are now available. Individual tickets are $35 or groups can purchase a table of eight for $240. Anyone wishing to purchase tickets can bring a check made out to “AAAA Booster Club” to the Stanwood High Athletic office or mail a check to PO Box 1366, Stanwood, WA 98292.
To purchase tickets online, visit tinyurl.com/56p9vs37 or look for a link with this article at SCnews.com.
Include names of those purchasing online tickets, Hall of Fame officials said.
For more information, visit the Stanwood Athletic Hall of Fame Facebook page or online through the Stanwood-Camano School District website: www.stanwood.wednet.edu.
Those to be honored include Lauren Hansen, Dexter Charles, Kim Mains, Dave Telford, Lindsey Knutson, Brian Jones, Brian Macomber, Jim Piccolo, Tom Boehme, the 1977 girls’ track and field team, the 2001-02 boys’ basketball squad and the Lien family.
Hansen was an outstanding soccer player for SHS, establishing new records in single-season goals and for career goals scored before graduating in 2007. She lettered four seasons for Utah State University while establishing the all-time USU records for career points and goals.
Dexter Charles earned All-State recognition as a football offensive lineman and made many all-area first teams his senior year before moving on to play at the University of Washington. He made the All-PAC 12 second team twice and was honorable mention his sophomore year during his career as a Husky.
Mains was a major factor in the Lady Spartans’ basketball success in the middle to late 1990s, especially as a relentless rebounder and defender. Following graduation from Washington State University, she became a basketball referee, officiating numerous high-profile games including the NCAA Division II National Championship final.
Dave Telford quarterbacked the Spartan football squads of the early 1980s before moving on to Fresno State where he led the Bulldogs with a prolific arm that garnered record-setting accuracy. Later Telford coached at both the high school and collegiate level, including a stint at his alma mater.
While accumulating 12 letters over her four-year athletic career between 1974-77, Lindsey Knutson set new standards in the high jump and as a part of 440 relay team. She was part of six league and district championship squads while playing volleyball, basketball and being a member of the track team.
Between 1965 and 1967, Brian Jones lettered six times in baseball and basketball for the Spartans. Amazingly, he pitched four no-hitters, a pair of one-hitters and a plethora of low-hit outings while striking out an average of two batters a game over his three-year varsity career. His high school hoops accomplishments were notable as well before he went on to play baseball for Linfield College.
Brian Macomber’s expertise lies in maintenance of Stanwood High’s athletic fields as opposed to participation on them. As head groundskeeper, Macomber’s accomplishments have been largely overlooked by everyone but the school’s coaches and administrators. In 1999 he was named “Groundskeeper of the Year” for District 8 and placed second nationally for his upkeep of the then-natural grass football field at Bob Larson Stadium on campus.
Jim Piccolo’s accomplishments in the name of Stanwood High School are well-known. He has been named to various national AD of the Year halls of fame and received similar recognition at regional and state levels after being instrumental in establishing numerous programs such as an athletic training program, a district code review process and an athletic/academic awards night.
Coach Tom Boehme took over a grid program that was in dire straits following season-after-season of losing records, apathy, and declining interest in high school football during the 1980s. His efforts produced a top-echelon program that, in 1996, took third in the state after a “magical” run through the playoffs.
In 1977, Paul Johnson’s girls track and field team took the league championship, placed second at District and sent seven performers to the state championship.
Nate DuChesne coached the 2001-02 boys basketball squad to a sixth-place finish at the 4A Washington State championship after a phenomenal season of fan-pleasing hoops.
Receiving acknowledgement from the SHS Athletic HOF committee “in gratitude and deep appreciation for their family’s efforts in educating, participating and preserving the rich athletic history in the Stanwood-Camano community”, the Nils Mathiesen Lien family will be honored as the Hall of Fame’s “Family of the Year”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.