Coach Tom Boehme took over a grid program that was in dire straits following season-after-season of losing records, apathy, and declining interest in high school football during the 1980s. His efforts produced a top-echelon program that, in 1996, took third in the state after a “magical” run through the playoffs.

After a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Stanwood High School Athletic Hall of Fame returns this fall to induct its eighth group of honorees in an October ceremony.

Among them are six individual athletes, a contributor, a coach, two teams and a special nominee .

Lauren Hansen set records on the Spartan soccer team before lettering for four seasons for Utah State University, where she continued to set scoring records.
Nate DuChesne coached the 2001-02 boys basketball squad to a sixth-place finish at the 4A Washington State championship after a phenomenal season of fan-pleasing hoops.

