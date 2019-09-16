the 1967 Spartan football squad

Front row, left to right: Brian Hammer, Chuck Anderson, Tom Ovenell, Steve Rasmussen; Second row: Paul Mann, Ken Christoferson, Bob Erickson, Craig Hedlund, Mike Hall, John Knutson, Dick Warsinske, Ken Stanley, Bob Bloom, Greg Quillin; Third Row: Rick Williams, Doug Pearson, Gordon Nies, Rod Sundberg, Paul Specht, Mike Gstohl, Dave Philp, Greg Rasmussen, Byron Heichel, Francis Greman, Monty Edwards; Fourth Row: Rick Sill, Jack Freberg, Willie Freberg, Gary Stenberg, Cliff Hintz, Scott Ovenell, Tom Brandstrom, Bob Philp, Jim Jonson, Steve Bates, Jim Crouch.t

 Courtesy photo

Tickets for the seventh annual Stanwood High School Athletic Hall of Fame banquet are now available to the public.

This year’s event will honor six individual athletes, a coach, a contributor and two teams as well as a special inductee.

In addition, the Lund family will be honored for their long-standing history of participation in and support of athletics in the Stanwood community.

The events starts with a dinner at 6 p.m. Nov. 2 in the SHS gymnasium.

For ticket information, visit the Hall of Fame’s Facebook page — facebook.com/StanwoodHallofFame — or at the Stanwood-Camano School District website — Stanwood.wednet.edu — or by calling the Stanwood High athletic office at 360-629-1322.

Cost is $30 per person. Due to limited seating, it is recommended that attendees purchase tickets as soon as possible. Last year’s event attracted nearly 325 people. Recommended dress for the evening is semi-formal.

During the banquet, hundreds of photos of athletic teams and individual participants from Stanwood, Lincoln and Twin City high schools will be on display.

The 2019 inductees include individual athletes Lindsey Signer, Becky Fleming, Patty Schrag, Doug Nemo, Chuck Anderson and Karl Wenzel along with coach Nate DuChesne, contributor Franklin Hanson, the 1981-82 SHS girls basketball team and the 1967 Spartan football squad along with special inductee Vern Butts.

