Another year, another crop of memorable Spartan sports moments where talented athletes posted record-breaking fetes, made their marks or cemented legacies.
Those of us lucky enough to witness some of the events firsthand know the memories will last a lifetime. So here’s a look back, in no particular order, at the top 10 Spartan sports moments from 2019:
Chanel Siva a state champion
Stanwood junior Chanel Siva claimed the girls 235-pound title at Mat Classic XXXI in the Tacoma Dome after reeling off five wins over the two-day tournament.
The No. 3-ranked Siva bested her cousin, No. 4-ranked junior Goddess Ma’alona-Faletogo of Thomas Jefferson High in Auburn, to earn the crown.
Tied 2-2, Siva powered out of Ma’alona-Faletogo's grasp to earn a third-period escape to win 3-2, capturing Stanwood’s first girls state championship since Laura Charboneau won the 265-pound title in 2012. Siva also was the only girl or boy wrestler from Snohomish County to claim a title this year.
Siva’s goal now turns to title defense during her senior campaign, which started earlier this month.
After being declared champ, Siva collected an American Samoa flag and waved it around the mat.
“It’s part of my heritage that I haven’t really had a connection with, but I wanted to celebrate my Samoan side that, physically, helped me get here,” said Siva, who placed fifth at state a year prior.
Spartans make noise at Mat Classic
Oher Spartans collected hardware at the super-sized Mat Classic — twice the normal size because snow storms forced the cancellation of regional rounds across the state a week before.
Sophomore Autumn Ortega claimed fourth in the 155-pound bracket, finishing the season 32-6. “I’m happy because last year I went 0-2 and spent the rest of the tournament wandering the stands,” she said. “I didn’t want to do that again.”
Five other Stanwood girls advanced to the Tacoma Dome: senior Lindsey Crawford went 2-2 in the 155-pound bracket; senior Hannah Petersen went 3-2 in the 110-pound bracket; freshman Roslynn Woolman went 0-2 in the 135-pound bracket; sophomore Aleena Wiegand went 1-3 in the 140-pound bracket; and junior Anna Schander went 2-2 in the 235-pound bracket.
In the end, the girls team finished tied for seventh out of 144 schools.
Three of the seven Stanwood boys at the state championships placed, including a pair of third-place finishes by junior Riley Van Scoy and sophomore Isaac Ortega.
“Winning third felt good,” Ortega said. “I felt like I had something to prove.”
Van Scoy took his second consecutive bronze at Mat Classic, stumbling to Isaac Casey of Peninsula High in a hard-fought semifinal bout.
Senior Jeremy Williams fought through a long and winding path through this oversized Mat Classic to claim his seventh-place trophy in the 152-pound bracket, besting five opponents after opening the tourney with a 11-5 loss.
Four other Spartan boys took to the mats in the Dome: Senior C.J. Lefsky went 2-2 in the 138-pound bracket, senior Ben Woolman went 0-2 in the 145-pound bracket, sophomore Will Inghram went 2-2 in the 195-pound bracket and senior Wyatt Tayon went 3-2 in the 285-pound bracket.
In the end, Stanwood boys finished 13th.
Boys hoops digs deep for run to regionals
For the seventh year in a row, the Spartan boys basketball team elbowed their way to the regional round of the state tournament.
Stanwood punched their ticket to state with a nail-biting 59-58 win over Shorewood where the Spartans saw a 10-point lead evaporate. Tied with 10 second left, Cort Roberson hit a free throw to give Stanwood a one-point lead and Jake Cleary deflected the ball on the Thunderbirds’ ensuing possession to seal the win.
In the regional round, Stanwood fell to eventual state champion O’Dea 78-55, but fought hard until the bitter end.
“I didn’t want to leave thinking there was something we could have done,” head coach Zach Ward said. “And I have zero regrets. The loss takes nothing away from what we did all year. Getting 15 wins is an amazing feat.”
Construction disrupts home field advantage
One of the major storylines of the past year has been the impact of campus construction.
Work started in March, sending the boys soccer team — which was 2-1-1 at home, including earning a win on the grass field’s last event — on the road for the remainder of the season.
The track and field team also hit the road for practices and meets for the entirety of the season.
The boys tennis team made do with fewer courts and a wet, gravel pit that spent the season swallowing errant balls.
The softball and baseball teams lost their spare fields, meaning varsity and JV teams shared fields.
The disruptions are about to pay off.
The new additions at the stadium — fieldhouse, artificial turf field and resurfaced track — are complete. New, brighter lights are being installed soon. Two new tennis courts will be ready by the spring season, school officials said.
Next, the baseball and softball fields will ditch the grass for artificial turf — and lights.
After the new school opens in January 2021, crews will tear down the old school buildings to make way for an artificial turf practice field.
Jetlynn Hau defends state title
The Stanwood swimmer just gets faster and faster. Jetlynn Hau won her second consecutive state title in the 100-yard breaststroke, capping her prep career with a personal-best time of 1 minute, 2.04 seconds at the 3A state championships Saturday in Federal Way. That time was the third-fastest time in 3A state meet history, and an All-American automatic qualifying time. That means she’s in the top 100 in the nation for that event, the first Spartan girl to earn the honor.
“When I first started swimming, breaststroke was my favorite. I thought it was the easiest,” she said. “I think my body is made for breaststroke.”
It was her fourth time standing on the state podium. She collected third-place state medals in the breaststroke as a freshman and sophomore before taking back-to-back crowns — the first individual girls swimming state titles in program history.
Hau also took fourth place in the 200 individual medley with a personal-best time of 2:08.66, edging fifth place by four-hundredths of a second. She claimed a pair of seventh-place finishes in the event each of the last two seasons.
Golfers swing their way to state championships
Cole Weiderstrom ended a stellar high school career with a 33rd place finish out of 114 golfers at state — his third year in a row making the 3A championships.
“I finished strong, going birdie-par on 17 and 18,” Weiderstrom said in May. “On 18, I hit a great drive, then a 6-iron onto the green. I’ll remember that for a while.”
Shelby Lund also advanced to the state tournament, shooting a 106 in the first round at Hawks Prairie Golf Course in Lacey, but missing the cut and ending a solid season. Lund, a junior who has qualified for the state 3A championships three years running, advanced after a third-place finish at the district championship.
For their efforts, Weiderstrom landed on the all-Wesco second team, and Lund claimed a spot on the all-Wesco first team.
Zill mows through regular season and into state tourney
Avery Zill went 1-2 at the state 3A tennis tournament in May, ending another outstanding season by the sophomore.
Zill, a two-time state qualifier, finished the regular season unbeaten.
“Finishing the season unbeaten. Wow. That’s crazy,” head coach Sean Cunningham said in the spring. “It’s pretty impressive.”
Zill, now a junior, looks to build on a 28-1 career regular-season varsity record when the season resumes this spring.
Zill and the doubles team of senior Shawna Lingrey and junior Lily Cunningham landed on the all-Wesco first team. Coach of the Year honors went to Stanwood’s Cunningham.
Lacrosse caps another solid season with league title
The Spartans clinched the league title with a hard-won battle over rival Snohomish in early May. The victory earned Stanwood a bye into the 3A playoff quarterfinals.
The Spartans finished the regular season 10-4 having outscored opponents 133-98.
But in the postseason, Stanwood was matched up against three-time defending state champion Bellevue. The patient, disciplined Spartans went toe-to-toe with the Wolverines until the final quarter when Bellevue simply didn’t let Stanwood have the ball. The Spartans fell at home 12-6, ending another impressive season. The loss comes a year after the Spartans advanced to the program’s first-ever semifinal — a 14-2 loss to Bellevue.
“It’s all about when you peak as a team,” head coach Garry Hartzell said after the game. “And, without a doubt, we peaked today. We just came up a bit short against a great team.”
Several Spartan track and field athletes place at state
Six Stanwood athletes placed at the 3A state track and field championships in May.
Senior Wyatt Tayon claimed fourth place in the shot put with a personal record heave of 50 feet, 10.25 inches. He also finished 12th in the discus with a throw of 137 feet.
Junior Anna Schander secured a fifth-place finish with a 127-foot, 3-inch fling of the discus.
Isaac Zedwick’s 146-foot, 8-inch discus toss proved good for a seventh-place finish. The senior also took 13th place in the shot put with a throw of 45 feet, 5.75 inches.
Senior sprinter Lukas Sepulveda finished in eighth place in the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.53 seconds. Sepulveda also earned a 13th-place finish in the preliminary round of the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.12 seconds.
Ian Younce took 15th place in the javelin with a toss of 137 feet, 2 inches.
Charlotte Bentz earned 16th place in the 1,600-meter race by finishing the mile in 5:34.74.
Cross Country sends 3 to state championships
Three Spartans finished strong at the state 3A cross country championships in November in Pasco.
Stanwood senior Charlotte Bentz — who also ran at the state meet last year — finished 72nd in 20:08.7, and freshman Aubree Carr took 122nd in 21:05.7 out of 160 racers from around the state. Spartan senior Jason Khoury placed 85th in 16:51.20 in the boys race.
“Jason had his best race of the season and second best time of his career,” head coach Jordan Sneva said. “Charlotte ran well, wrapping up a solid cross county career, and Aubree Carr … is excited to come back and lower her time.”
