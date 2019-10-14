The Spartans couldn’t gain any traction.
After a deep pass, big run or long return, the offense would stall or turn the ball over Friday in a 42-0 loss to Shorecrest.
“Things went pretty good until we’d get into the red zone,” head coach Eric Keizer said. “Turnovers just killed us in the game.”
The Spartans surrendered a pair of interceptions returned for touchdowns and a blocked punt returned for a score.
“We need to get back to basics,” Keizer said. “Looking at film, it’s just the basic fundamentals of blocking and tackling we need to get back to. … We’re going to reset, slow things down and slow it down a bit.”
The Spartans opened the game by allowing a pair of drives that culminated in short touchdown runs before the Scots blocked a punt and returned it 50 yards for a score. Shorecrest tacked on another TD late in the second quarter and then stuffed the Spartans on the goalline as time expired — it proved to be the closest Stanwood would come to getting points.
A pair of third-quarter pick-sixes cemented the Scots’ victory and started the running clock.
“We still have four games left, and we still have a lot to play for,” Keizer said.
The bright spot was the Spartans’ kick return game, he said.
Isaac Ortega ripped off a handful of long returns, aided by solid blocking.
“We mixed up the personnel a little bit,” Keizer said. “Some of the new blood — such as Caden Caldero — we called up made some great blocks.”
Freshman longsnapper Dalton Thompson Was called up due to injuries and filled in nicely, Keizer added.
Next, the Spartans host Squalicum on Friday for homecoming.
“It’s not going to boil down to Squalicum, it’s going to boil down to can we execute and do what we’re supposed to do?” Keizer said. “We have to take care of our issues — which are fixable. We just have to be consistent, we weren’t consistent on Friday.”
Homecoming parade will be downtown
Stanwood High is taking a detour from its traditional homecoming festivities, largely due to construction at the stadium. New this year: The homecoming parade — which had traditionally circled the football field at halftime — starts at 3:30 p.m. Friday in downtown Stanwood. The parade, featuring Stanwood students and staff, will move west from the Amtrak station along 271st St. NW to 99th Ave. NW and back through Heritage Park.
Show your support with a free Spartan poster. Stop by the Stanwood Camano News office to grab your poster to wave at the parade, put in your window or decorate your car.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.