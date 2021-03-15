The Wesco league athletic directors decided Monday to allow some home fans at home games, in accordance with the new Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan.
Phase 3 allows up to 50% occupancy for indoor spaces, such as restaurants, retails, gyms and fitness centers, and movie theaters, and up to 400 people for indoor and outdoor activities, as long as physical distancing and masking are enforced.
Wesco approved a plan to allow some home team spectators, but each school will determine its own logistics and number of spectators.
Stanwood High athletic director Tom Wilfong said the school is still working to determine how the new plan will look for Spartan athletics.
“We have to look at our facilities, how social distancing will work and who gets to attend,” Wilfong said Monday. “There are a lot of logistics to work out still.”
Though fans are allowed starting Thursday, March 18, the Spartans don’t have a home event under the new rules until March 23 when boys tennis and girls soccer play.
The Wesco rules allow for:
- Outdoor facilities with permanent seating, up to 1,600 spectators, schools may operate at 50% capacity or a maximum of 400 people, whichever is fewer. For outdoor facilities with permanent seating for more than 1,600 spectators, schools may operate at 25% capacity.
- Physical distancing requirements of 6 feet of separation must be maintained in all seating arrangements which may limit the capacity number further than the guidelines listed.
- Phase 3 outdoor guidelines indicate that participants, officials, coaches, and staff do not count toward the capacity restrictions as they did in Phases 1 and 2.
- Indoor activities in Phase 3 may have up to 400 individuals at an event or at 50% capacity, whichever is less. For indoor activities, participants, coaches, officials and staff do still count toward the capacity restrictions.
Meanwhile, schools will continue to livestream events.
How to follow home Spartan sports
Radio
- TSCN Sports — Listen live or on-demand at TCSNsports.com
Video
- The school website — Visit shs.stanwood.wednet.edu and click on the “Event Streaming” link
- BoxCast Viewer — Visit boxcast.tv/channel/pgvttea3pxezandb8q9u
- YouTube — Visit the Stanwood High School YouTube Channel at youtube.com/channel/UCyHVMHT31n4KJyXDY552_PA
- Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire TV streaming devices — Viewers can download the free BoxCast app and search for the Stanwood-Camano School District to view the channel.
Away games
- While Stanwood can only broadcast its home events, other Wesco schools might also broadcast their home games. Follow reporter Evan Caldwell on twitter at twitter.com/evan_scn for updates on streaming availability for away events.
