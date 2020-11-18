The WIAA is pushing back the start of the high school sports to February and shortening the remaining seasons.
Washington Interscholastic Activities Association Executive Board voted late Tuesday to delay sports in part because of the rapidly increasing COVID-19 cases across the state.
The new plan calls for Season 2 — basketball, wrestling and boys swimming — to begin practicing Feb. 1 and end March 20. The season was set to start Dec. 28.
Season 3 — cross country, football, girls soccer, girls swim and volleyball — is now tentatively set to begin March 15 and end May 1. However, football would start March 8.
Season 4 — baseball, softball, golf, boys soccer, tennis, and track and field — would run from April 26 to June 12.
The seasons were shortened to seven weeks, starting with a week of practice and ending with a week of regional championships rather than a state championship.
High-risk sports — such as wrestling, basketball, volleyball and football — are allowed to compete when a county is at fewer than 25 infections per 100,000 residents, per the WIAA return-to-play guidelines. Snohomish County is currently north of 280 cases per 100,000 people.
The WIAA also recently revamped its return-to-play guidelines to align more closely to guidelines from the Governor’s office and the State Department of Health.
In order to play, 50% of schools in a region “must be eligible to participate in league games as per the COVID metrics” by the state Department of Health. If that 50% threshold is not met, the executive board will adjust the schedule to “allow the chance for greater participation.”
The process outlines a timetable for decision-making as well as a minimum participation requirement and is based on feedback from athletic directors. Stanwood is in Region A, which encapsulates Districts 1 and 2 that ranges from south Snohomish County to the Canadian border.
In addition, Gov. Jay Inslee on Sunday announced as part of new COVID-19 related restrictions that indoor youth sports activities and games are prohibited, and outdoor activities need to be limited to intra-team practices only, with facial coverings required for all coaches, volunteers and athletes at all times.
