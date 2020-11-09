The WIAA updated its plan last week on how to restart high school sports.
The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association Executive Board decided to lump schools into three regions — A, B and C.
To play, 50% of schools in a region “must be eligible to participate in league games as per the COVID metrics” by the state Department of Health. If that 50% threshold is not met, the executive board will adjust the schedule to “allow the chance for greater participation.”
The process outlines a timetable for decision-making as well as a minimum participation requirement and is based on feedback from athletic directors.
Region A encapsulates Districts 1 and 2, which cover areas around the Stanwood-Camano School District and from south Snohomish County to the Canadian border.
The WIAA will monitor schools’ eligibility using Washington’s Risk Assessment Dashboard with a final decision made three weeks before the start of the intended season. Season 2 — basketball, wrestling and boys swimming — is scheduled to start Dec. 28.
High-risk sports are allowed to complete when a county is at fewer than 25 infections per 100,000 residents, per the WIAA return-to-play guidelines. Snohomish County is currently north of 100 cases per 100,000 people.
In addition, the WIAA said it will forgo traditional state tournaments and instead sanction various regional tournaments if at least eight schools are able to participate.
The executive board plans to meet Nov. 17 to possibly update the plan further. Then the board said it will release a preliminary update with statewide metrics on Nov. 27.
