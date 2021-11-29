Another batch of Spartan athletes is ready for action after COVID-19 restrictions shortened the seasons last school year.
While the winter sports season will look more normal, masks must be worn by all except the competing athletes, according to current health guidelines from the county, state and WIAA.
The school will test unvaccinated athletes twice weekly, per WIAA required guidelines.
Meanwhile, athletes and coaches are pushing ahead for their regular seasons. Here are quick previews of the winter sports teams: boys and girls basketball, boys and girls wrestling, and boys swimming.
Boys basketball
Head coach: Josh Thayer, 1st season
2020-21 finish: 5-5
Returners: Mack Hepper (senior), Kaeden McGlothin (senior), Blake Reid (senior), Brandt Gilbertson (senior), Kolten Scott (senior), Owen Thayer (junior) and John Floyd (sophomore).
Newcomers: Elijah Smith (senior), Cameron Bailey (senior), Colby Campbell (junior) and Max Mayo (sophomore)
What to watch for: The Spartans will enter a bit of uncharted territory this season. After 20 years involved in the Spartan boys basketball program — including the past 13 as head coach — Zach Ward stepped down in the spring. The new coach is Josh Thayer, who played for Ward and graduated from Stanwood in 2014.
“I think we’ve got a nice little blend of old and new stuff we are implementing, eager to see how it looks in-game,” Thayer said. “Looking forward to a packed house in the new gym, didn’t really get that last year with the restrictions.”
Circle the calendar: Dec. 1. The season opener at home against a good Lakewood squad will help give fans a look at what’s to come under the new regime.
Schedule
Subject to changes; home games at 7:15 p.m.
- Dec. 1 vs Lakewood
- Dec. 3 at Lake Stevens
- Dec. 8 at Glacier Peak
- Dec. 10 vs Lynnwood
- Dec. 14 at Shorewood
- Dec. 16 at Everett
- Dec. 28-29 at Blaine Holiday Classic
- Jan. 5 vs Cascade
- Jan. 7 vs Arlington
- Jan. 11 at Meadowdale
- Jan. 13 at Shorecrest
- Jan. 19 at Snohomish
- Jan. 21 vs Mountlake Terrace
- Jan. 25 at Marysville Getchell
- Jan. 27 vs Archbishop Murphy
- Jan. 31 at Monroe High
- Feb. 2 vs Cedarcrest
- Feb. 4 at Marysville-Pilchuck
- Feb. 8 vs Edmonds-Woodway
Girls basketball
Head coach: Alex Iverson, 1st season
2020-2021 finish: 5-3
Returners: Ava Cook (senior), Paige Almanza (senior), Grace Walker (junior), Tatum Brager (junior), Chloe Santeford (junior), Cezanne DePew (junior) and Vivienne Berrett (junior)
Newcomers: La’Tana Swinton (sophomore) and Ava DePew (freshman).
What to watch for: Lots of points. This experienced Spartan team can attack opponents from anywhere on the court. If foes attempt to lock down 6-foot-4 center/power forward Vivienne Berrett in the middle, the perimeter should open up for a bevy of shooters. “Watching tryouts and watching some of these girls play, they each have certain skills that compliment each other and my coaching staff and myself are excited to see how they all fit together as we get into the season,” new head coach Alex Iverson said. Most of the returners have logged plenty of varsity minutes in the past few years in addition to many playing together in offseason club leagues. “Having that experience helps with the learning curve of basketball at the varsity level but also helps with expectations it takes to be a varsity athlete,” Iverson said.
Circle the calendar: All of mid-January. After traveling to face the always tough Arlington Eagles and their traditional press defense, the Spartans return home for a three-game homestand — a stretch that could set the tone for the rest of the season.
Schedule
Subject to changes; home games at 7:15 p.m.
- Nov. 30 at Anacortes
- Dec. 2 at Sedro Woolley
- Dec. 9 at Lynnwood
- Dec. 15 vs Shorewood
- Dec. 17 vs Everett
- Dec. 20 at La Conner
- Jan. 4 at Lake Stevens
- Jan. 6 at Arlington
- Jan. 12 vs Meadowdale
- Jan. 14 vs Shorecrest
- Jan. 18 vs Snohomish
- Jan. 20 at Mountlake Terrace
- Jan. 24 vs Monroe
- Jan. 26 vs Jackson
- Jan. 28 at Archbishop Murphy
- Feb. 1 at Cedarcrest
- Feb. 3 vs Kamiak
- Feb. 7 at Edmonds-Woodway
Boys wrestling
Head coach: Ray Mather (16 years)
2020-21 finish: 7-1 in duals
Returners: Bryan Roodzant (junior), Tyler Rhue (junior), Lane Ovenell (junior), Keaton Mayernik (junior), Cameron O'neill (junior), Preston Ing (junior), Carter Kinney (junior) and Mason Ferguson (junior)
Newcomers: Marc Hruscha, Elijah Fleck, Aven Andersen, Javier SanNicolas, Zeriah SanNicolas, Chance Swanson, Cruise Swanson and Daven Arvelo
What to watch for: This deep and talented team has the ingredients to improve upon a fourth-place team finish at state in 2020, which featured Tyler Rhue (third place at state) and Keaton Mayernik (fifth at state). The team also is stocked by Bryan Roodzant (a state alternate), and Cameron O'neill, Lane Ovenell, Preston Ing, Carter Kinney and Mason Ferguson each placed at regionals. “Great group of kids with great work ethic in the classroom and on the mat,” head coach Ray Mather said. “We have great leadership that will guide the ship in the right direction for success.”
Circle the calendar: Jan 6. It’s the Battle of the Bull, Arlington vs. Stanwood, which, if you haven’t witnessed it before, it never disappoints.
Schedule
Subject to changes; home matches at 7 p.m.
- Dec. 4 at White River High invite
- Dec. 7 vs Oak Harbor
- Dec. 9 at Edmonds-Woodway
- Dec. 11 at 36th Annual Spud Walley Invitational
- Dec. 15 at Everett
- Dec. 18 at Graham Morin Memorial Tournament
- Jan. 4 vs Mount Vernon
- Jan. 6 vs Arlington
- Jan. 12 at Marysville Getchell
- Jan. 15 at Marysville-Pilchuck High invite
- Jan. 18 at Snohomish
- Jan. 20 at Marysville-Pilchuck
- Jan. 22 at Lynden High invite
- Jan. 26 at Monroe
- Jan. 28 vs Cascade
Girls wrestling
Head Coach: Marcus Requa, 1st Season
2020-21 season highlights: Five scramble events
Returners: Aliya Hammons (senior), Sydney Wiegand (junior), Laela Ridgeway (junior), Kiki Karasti (sophomore), Gillian O’Neal (sophomore) and Alaina Beard (sophomore)
Newcomers: Hailey Rich (senior), Mariah Fulgenzi (sophomore), Riley Ost (sophomore) and Signe Cairus (freshman)
What to watch for: Growth. The sport — and the Spartan program — has been on the upswing during the past few years. This team has the potential to take yet another step forward. “I’m excited to see these girls compete. They work very hard at practice and all have wrestling experience,” new coach Marcus Requa said. “They challenge themselves and each other everyday.” The former assistant coach said many have the potential to advance to regionals and possible the state championship. “It will all depend on how they perform and if they stay mentally tough,” he said.
Circle the calendar: Just two home meets — Dec. 16 and Jan. 25. If you can only make one, aim for the season finale.
Schedule
Subject to changes; home matches at 6 p.m.
- Dec. 4 at Yelm High scramble
- Dec. 8 at Lake Stevens High scramble
- Dec. 14 at Mariner High scramble
- Dec. 16 vs Jackson High School and TBA
- Dec. 30 at Woolley Women's Tournament
- Jan. 4 at Snohomish
- Jan. 22 at Kamiak High scramble
- Jan. 22 at Mountlake Terrace High scramble
- Jan. 25 vs Monroe at Stanwood High
Boys swimming
Head Coach: Connie Schmidt, 9th Season
2020-21 finish: 2-2
Returners: Chance Haugstad (senior), Hunter Jones (senior), Aidan Link (senior), Isaac Smith (senior), Syler Velasquez (senior), Ben Weseman (senior), Matthew Brennan (junior), Malcolm Childs (junior), Taylor Kenoyer (junior), Connor Munro (junior), Keith Olson (junior), Luke Palaniuk (junior), Tucker Randall (junior), Ryker Belles (sophomore), Daniel Demchuk (sophomore), Larson Haugstad (sophomore) and Trip Schreiber (sophomore)
Newcomers: Lloyd Hau, Riley Tallquist, Sawyer Coburn, Emile Mailho, Rory Polson, Jeffrey Ramey, Lucas Stiers and Cooper Bain
What to watch for: To see how the combination of a full season and a summer of practice will pay off by the end of the year. “We have several strong returning swimmers, some of which have been swimming in the off-season on the Y team or in Marysville,” head coach Connie Schmidt said. Many of the returning swimmers were consistently posting large time drops in events in the spring. “Some of our new swimmers this year are also experienced swimmers,” Schmidt added. “We are excited to see how our team shapes up as we progress through the season.”
Circle the calendar: Dealer’s choice. There are six home meets, all should be fun. But if you only have time for one, pick a cold day to warm up in the pool while watching the action.
Schedule
Subject to changes; home meets at 3 p.m. at Stanwood-Camano YMCA
- Dec. 2 vs Monroe
- Dec. 7 at Glacier Peak and Snohomish
- Dec. 9 vs Archbishop Murphy
- Dec. 16 vs Meadowdale
- Jan. 6 at Everett
- Jan. 13 vs Cascade
- Jan. 20 at Lake Stevens
- Jan. 25 vs Lynnwood
- Jan. 27 vs Marysville Getchell and TBA
