Tyler Rhue popped up from the mat and flexed.
Lane Ovenell waved his arms in the air, coaxing the crowd to roar louder.
Mason Ferguson coldly stared down his foe.
The three freshmen were celebrating their individual wins Thursday at home over Arlington in the annual Battle of the Bull. They also are three of the Spartans’ dozen underclassmen on a No. 4-ranked team overflowing with swagger.
“They like each other, they’re having fun,” head coach Ray Mather said. “They push each other and work hard, and it makes for a great experience.”
Stanwood retained the Battle of the Bull trophy with a raucous 45-24 home win — all under flashing lights and thumping bass of a DJ, creating an atmosphere more like a UFC fight than a prep wrestling event.
“It gets you a little more pumped up,” junior Isaac Ortega said of the unique ambience and packed house. “Having all those eyes on you holds you more accountable and makes you work work a little harder.”
Ortega won 12-3 on Thursday and went 4-0 Saturday to win the 138-pound bracket at the Marysville Premier to improve to 24-0 on the year.
“I just focus on continuing to improve — using my regular shots, hitting my stuff I know how to do — while working on getting better on little techniques,” Ortega said. “I got to keep moving, staying energetic throughout the match.”
The youthful infusion of the freshmen have blended seamlessly with the team, he said.
“It’s just me and my friends hanging out,” Ortega said of practices and matches. “It’s fun. They all have been wrestling, traveling and getting that kind of experience for so long, they were brought into the program already knowing the mindset of what needs to be done.”
Rhue, who is 23-0 on the year, enters high school with an impressive group. Freshmen Rhue, Ferguson and Keaton Mayernik competed this summer in the 14U National Duals in Indianapolis as members of the Stanwood Scorpions youth wrestling team.
“I was told high school would be a little tougher, so I came in and I put the effort in,” Rhue said.
He won by pin on Thursday, and he won his 106-pound bracket at the Marysville Premier to improve to 23-0 on the season. The 5-foot freshman often matches up against bigger upperclassmen, so he’s taken to lifting more weights outside of practice to get an edge.
“Most of the kids are going to be bigger than me, I’m going to need to make up for that in strength and speed,” he said. “There are pros to being small — lower center of gravity and ability to get to legs easier — but also cons.”
Rhue said he enjoys hyping up the team, trying to grab some momentum for his teammates.
“We’re focused on team victories more than just the individual,” he said. “We’ve put in the work and now we’re being noticed.”
Spartans finished second at the 15-team Marysville Premier event, including four freshmen who placed. It’s the fifth top-four finish at a tournament this season for a Stanwood squad that has only placed behind 4A schools so far this season.
“These freshmen are awesome kids in the classroom, they do other sports and they’re hard working,” Mather said. “I’m lucky they want to be wrestlers.”
Mayernik also won Thursday and placed second at the tourney in the 120-pound bracket to reach 22-2 on the year.
“(The Arlington match) was very exciting, a lot more hyped up than your typical match,” Mayernik said. “You got the crowd going, lights, music, all the team support and the big rivalry. It’s fun.”
Mayernik also enters high school with international experience, having wrestled in the Tallinn Open in Tallinn, Estonia, for Europe’s largest wrestling tournament. He’s been invited to go back.
“This has been a lot different from youth wrestling,” he said. “But (youth wrestling) definitely gets you prepared for a lot of different styles of wrestling. It gets you a lot more experience.”
Mayernik said he’s focused on improving his footwork to get faster at finding good angles to shoot.
“It’s important as a freshman because a lot of the wrestles are bigger guys,” he said. “Everyone is going to be bigger than you, so you have to work on constantly moving to get a perfect angle.”
Freshmen Lane Ovenell (14-3) and Ryder Bumgarner (19-7) also seized victory against Arlington and each placed fourth on Saturday.
“The freshmen bring their own uniqueness, their own styles,” Mather said. “The only thing holding them back a bit is that they’re ninth-graders. They are starting to find juniors and seniors cutting down weight who are just physically more mature.”
Stanwood hosts Everett on Friday and travels Saturday to the 31st annual Lynden Tournament.
“We’re excited,” Mather said. “Hoping for another good home crowd Friday.”
Jan. 23: Stanwood 45, Arlington 24
- 106: Lane Ovenell maj. dec. 10-2
- 113:: Tyler Rhue pin 3:10
- 120: Keaton Mayernik maj. dec. 15-7
- 138: Isaac Ortega maj. dec. 12-3
- 152: Ryder Bumgarner dec. 7-6
- 160: Mason Ferguson pin 5:03
- 182: Riley Van Scoy pin 1:57
- 195: Chris Tabor pin 1:46
- 220: Will Inghram pin 3:47
Jan. 25: Marysville Premier
- 106: Tyler Rhue (1st place); Lane Ovenell (4th place)
- 113: Bryan Roodzant (4th place)
- 120: Keaton Mayernik (2nd place)
- 138: Isaac Ortega (1st place)
- 152: Ryder Bumgarner (4th place)
