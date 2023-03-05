Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers announced $2 million in awards from the Flood Risk Reduction grant, according to a Feb. 28 news release.
Among those federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, the county is awarding $1.75 million to the city of Stanwood for its Diking District 7 Fish Passage and Levee Improvements Project.
The capital construction will repair an existing levee that is more than 100 years old and protects thousands of residents, roughly 2,200 acres of agricultural land, and Highway 532. In addition to preserving and repairing this critical piece of infrastructure, the project will restore approximately nine acres of tidal wetlands for fish and wildlife habitat.
“The City of Stanwood is grateful for this grant from Snohomish County for a one-time infrastructure fix of an aging dike west and north of Stanwood," Stanwood Mayor Sid Roberts said in the release. "This bountiful gift will help leverage other needed funds from other jurisdictions toward the $7 million ultimately needed for the repair.
"Rebuilding the 110-year-old dike will help prevent catastrophic damage to fertile farmland as well as the displacement of many residents and also prevent millions of dollars in the potential destruction of property,” he said.
“The risk of significant flooding is a reality for many Snohomish County residents and businesses," Somers said in the release. "Aging infrastructure means that many communities are one storm away from losing everything in a flood. That’s why we’re using some of our federal recovery dollars to make smart investments in flood risk reduction infrastructure. With these dollars, we are preserving housing, making small businesses more resilient, and saving lives."
Both Stanwood and Marysville will receive grants for projects to address harms posed by potential flooding, with a focus on preserving housing small businesses, and meeting the needs of disproportionately impacted populations.
Somers established the Office of Recovery and Resilience to guide the County’s recovery work by ensuring federal pandemic relief is administered quickly, effectively, and equitably.
