The Stanwood-Camano School District held two public forums this past week to discuss its work in adjusting elementary school boundaries to avoid overcrowding.
The meetings, which were held on Dec. 12 at Utsalady Elementary School and Dec. 14 at Twin City Elementary School, went into detail about the draft put together by the Capital Facilities Advisory Committee.
“We’re working under the assumption of trying to gain consensus,” district Superintendent Deborah Rumbaugh said during a presentation. “Consensus is being able to understand the will of the group even if every individual doesn’t love what is being proposed, but everyone can live with it.”
While it will be impossible to make everyone happy, the committee’s goal is to be as fair with the boundary changes as possible, she said.
The adjustments are a response to overcrowding that has slowly built up over time, with many schools at or near capacity. According to a study by Educational Data Solutions, the district’s enrollment is expected to be somewhere between 5,400 and 6,000 students by 2030. In October 2021, that level was 4,500.
Capacity is defined by how many students a school can handle based on its available classrooms and learning spaces, including portables, Rumbaugh said.
According to the district’s website, Cedarhome Elementary School has been affected most by overcrowding, with 165 excess students. With a 432-student capacity, 597 students are currently enrolled.
While no other school is above its capacity, many are close. Elger Bay Elementary School has 356 students enrolled with a 413-student capacity. Stanwood Elementary School has 453 students enrolled compared to a 503-student capacity and Twin City Elementary has 381 students enrolled with a 423-student capacity.
Portables help because they provide flexible spaces, provide space for program expansions and can, in a limited way, be relocated to other schools if needed, Rumbaugh said. However, they are not permanent solutions.
“A building with nine portables, hypothetically, (would have) an impact on the lack of restrooms, the travel of the restrooms, movement of the kids across the asphalt,” she said. “We’re trying to be thoughtful of the whole picture.”
The committee’s proposed boundaries include the following changes:
- Cedarhome’s boundaries would decrease significantly due to growth, leaving only a small walkability district.
- Stanwood Elementary’s boundaries would shrink a small amount.
- Many people in the current Twin City and Cedarhome Elementary boundaries would go to Utsalady and Elger Bay Elementary.
- Utsalady Elementary would have a small area in Stanwood that is separate from its Camano Island boundaries.
“It’s odd to me that the walking radius for Cedarhome is what it is, but one of the things that we (realized) in our last meeting is that it seems really strange to be busing students to a school that was envisioned as a walking school — especially when it was already overcrowded,” said Stephanie Calkins, a CFAC member.
Calkins said it would seem counterintuitive to many people to bus children onto Camano Island instead of off of it. However, she noted that while some parts of the transition will be odd, they are also necessary.
“Unless we build a new school, which would take years, I think we need to reach a compromise," she said.
Ted McCammant, another committee member, said if left unchecked, the problem could affect the quality of education.
“At Cedarhome, they are so far over capacity, it’s like… would I rather have my kid in a classroom of 35, 36 or 25, 26?” he said. “If that meant having to move a school, I’d much rather see my child in a smaller classroom getting better instruction from the teachers.”
He also stressed that no changes have been finalized, and the committee is still seeking public input on boundary adjustments.
“This is truly a community-led event,” McCammant said. “All of these administrators and everybody doing this work live in the community, and they care for your kids. These decisions are being made, first and foremost, for the care of the kids.”
The new boundaries are expected to be in place at the start of the 2023-2024 school year, according to a district press release. No changes will occur this year.
CFAC expects to submit a recommendation to the superintendent and school board on March 27. The School Board is expected to study the recommendation on April 18 and April 25.
After the public forums, the district posted a survey to its website, soliciting community feedback.
To take the survey and view an interactive map, visit www.stanwood.wednet.edu/community/capital_facilities_advisory_committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.