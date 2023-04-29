The Stanwood City Council on April 27 approved a one-year lease for a farming operation on the city-owned Ovenell property, which is closed to the public but slated to someday be developed into a park.
In 2014, the city jumped on a chance to buy the 15-acre former dairy farm for $1.5 million. Most of the money came from Snohomish County Conservation Futures funds.
The property includes wetlands, an orchard and a barn, south of Highway 532, just before the bridge.
Early on, the city drew up plans, only to find the park design needs to be revised because of wetlands and because Burlington Northern wouldn’t allow access to the river over its unused tracks.
Last fall, the city pushed the park project down on its capital improvements list, said City Administrator Shawn Smith.
“We didn’t have any intention to do anything at Ovenell for the next couple of years, so this actually gives it a use … without cost to the city,” he said.
In the meantime, Andrew Davis has proposed that he manage a farming operation on one acre to grow food for the Stanwood Camano Food Bank while the park remains undeveloped and closed as a park.
This is a pilot program designed to determine community interest and levels of funding, Davis said.
The city has focused on improvements to Heritage and Church Creek parks and developing the Hamilton riverfront park property before tackling Ovenell Park, which is named after the farming family with deep Stanwood roots.
“It’s certainly very heartwarming that the Ovenell property is going to benefit the food bank, which Jeanie Ovenell founded; it’s hard to think of a better connection,” council member Tim Schmitt said.
The program will allow 10 volunteers from the public to work at the farm and learn about agricultural practices from Davis, who has farming experience as a former manager at Rents Due Ranch, an organic farm south of Stanwood.
The agreement will require minimal improvements from the city: a water meter and some site cleanup and dump fees. The program will be billed for water at the lower agricultural rate.
“I understand that Andrew will be using the Food Bank’s nonprofit status to pursue grants and external funding,” council member Darren Robb said. He asked how the city would address optional items like greenhouse and growing tunnel.
Smith said that no permanent structures are proposed. They have a donated greenhouse that Andrew and volunteers plan to take down and then reconstruct on the property.
Snohomish County Conservation District is going to work with Davis on wetland mitigation.
“I would be plenty happy to see any property lease offset for wetland mitigation work and potential wetland credits … that would be a big benefit for the city for future capital projects,” Robb said.
The Parks and Trails Advisory Committee reviewed the project over the past nine months and voted unanimously to recommend the project, which the council now has unanimously approved with smiling faces.
Mayor Sid Roberts said he was pleased with Davis’ well-crafted proposal.
“I must admit I at first was a little skeptical; we had such big plans for Ovenell,” he said. “But you did such a good job with the presentation and laying it out, covered everything, so we have a level of confidence that it’s going to be a win-win for the city.”
In other council action:
• The council extended an emergency ordinance through Oct. 27 to prohibit more storage facilities in Stanwood city limits, while city officials continue to work on its comprehensive plan, particularly how it applies to employment.
The first ordinance, adopted Oct. 27, 2022, gave city officials time to consider how existing land use meets or falls short of state-mandated population and employment growth targets for the next 20 years.
A focus group’s analysis found that the city can meet housing goals but falls short on employment, so the city is looking to adopt policies and zoning to promote job growth.
“Through our economic development analysis in land use in our city, we found that we were actually coming up short in our job employment targets for the city and these types of uses didn’t promote living wage jobs,” Community Development Director Patricia Love said.
Twin City Foods was included in the analysis, but not at the highest and best use. Now that a new business has bought the TCF building, No Meat Factory will improve Stanwood’s employment numbers, but they are still slightly shy, she said.
According to the analysis, five storage facilities already exist or are planned in Stanwood, supplying one unit per three residents. These facilities don’t generate much in tax revenues or produce significant employment opportunities for residents.
Mini-storage facilities generally take up large areas of land and produce few jobs. They typically pay close to minimum wage, which is less than a living wage.
Love’s report to the council stated, “With the employment gap identified as part of our Comprehensive Plan Update, the city needs to determine its highest and best use of its remaining vacant and redevelopable land before it is developed with low job generated uses.”
• The council approved a city personnel policy covering the usage of touch-screen tablets. In May, Public Works will distribute city-owned tablets to field staff to help them work efficiently. The policy aims to ensure responsible and productive use of the devices and does not permit social media usage, personal use and harassment of other employees.
Stanwood Planning Commission minutes were approved which reflect the discussion on a new preliminary planned residential development north of 280th Street NW and east of 80th Avenue NW.
Westchester PRD is a 122-single lot development that includes 86 single-family residences, 20 cottages and 16 duplexes. These dwellings would be built on two parcels. One is almost 19 acres and zoned Traditional Neighborhood while the other parcel is 3 acres zoned single family residential with a minimum lot size of 9,600 square feet.
Access to the development will be from 80th Avenue NW.
After plans develop, Westchester will come before the council.
