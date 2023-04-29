Ovenell Farm Future Park
Buy Now

While waiting to develop the old Ovenell Farm property into a park, the city of Stanwood has leased to Andrew Davis for one year to conduct a farming project to grow food for the Stanwood Camano Food Bank.

 Submitted by Peggy Wendel

The Stanwood City Council on April 27 approved a one-year lease for a farming operation on the city-owned Ovenell property, which is closed to the public but slated to someday be developed into a park.

In 2014, the city jumped on a chance to buy the 15-acre former dairy farm for $1.5 million. Most of the money came from Snohomish County Conservation Futures funds.


Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.