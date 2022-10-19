The Stanwood City Council unanimously approved two contracts for governmental lobbying and grant-writing during its Oct. 13 meeting. 

Lobbying group Life 360, which has worked with the city since February 2013, will seek funding for things like the Skagit Bay dike repair, Port Susan trail, downtown park or potential new park land. They will research and advise the city about funding opportunities that may come up in the Biden Administration’s infrastructure bill and keep city officials informed on legislation that will affect the city. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.