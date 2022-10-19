The Stanwood City Council unanimously approved two contracts for governmental lobbying and grant-writing during its Oct. 13 meeting.
Lobbying group Life 360, which has worked with the city since February 2013, will seek funding for things like the Skagit Bay dike repair, Port Susan trail, downtown park or potential new park land. They will research and advise the city about funding opportunities that may come up in the Biden Administration’s infrastructure bill and keep city officials informed on legislation that will affect the city.
“They’ve been very helpful in getting the city multiple different grants for hundreds of thousands if not a million plus dollars,” said city Administrator Shawn Smith. “(Because of them), we’ve passed some pretty big projects.”
The contract will cost up to $24,000 with a hopeful return on investment through project funding.
For example, according to city documents, the council approved a contract with the firm for $6,750 in 2013 to secure funding for the 68th Street Safe Route to Schools Project. Due to the partnership, the project was given $647,000 in funding.
The city was also awarded $300,000 for stormwater improvements to Irvine Slough. This was a $947,000 return on investment for the original $6,750 contract.
Funds for the $24,000 will be split between street and drainage operating funds, since they are the center of the city’s legislative efforts.
The council also approved a $30,000 with Pace Engineering to help the city apply for funding in the Building Resilience and Communities (BRIC) program. This would fund the fourth phase of the Irvine Slough stormwater separation project. The project, which started in 2013, will demolish Larson Dam, build a new pump and construct a bypass channel to help prevent flooding in lowland areas in and around Stanwood.
“It’s a pretty complex grant,” Smith said, adding that Pace Engineering will help the city make its grant application as competitive as possible under the short deadline.
Money for the grant-writing contact will come from drainage funds.
“While collectively the city has employees able to read and interpret the federal regulations and satisfactorily complete the BRIC grant application in-house, these staff do not have adequate time to do so and also meet their other responsibilities amid the short application window,” city documents state.
Other business
The council unanimously voted to renew the city’s agreement with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office for 2023. The city contracts for law enforcement services through the Sheriff’s Office to operate the Stanwood Police Department. The original agreement was set to expire this Dec. 31.
They also unanimously approved finalizing three projects that have already been completed, including:
The Church Creek Lift Station Gravity Bypass extension project, where a new sewer line was installed to bypass the aging Church Creek Lift Station. This cost $993,823.
The removal of 50 trees at Church Creek Park that were threatening the health and safety of the park. These trees were pruned, removed or grinded down to the stumps. This cost $69,539.
The Hamilton Smokestack repainting, which was part of the city’s beautification projects. This cost $34,877.
Les Anderson, Randy Heagle, Blake Arnold, John Russell and Ashley Palmer were reappointed to the Stanwood Economic Development Board. Their terms were set to expire on Dec. 31 and will now last until the end of 2024.
