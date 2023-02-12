The long-awaited Downtown Stanwood Gateway Arch project was approved by the Stanwood City Council on Feb. 9. 

The project for an arch to span 88th Avenue near Viking Way has been in the works for a long time and part of the Stanwood vision for a couple of decades. Planners and council members have considered an archway would bring attention to downtown businesses. "Welcome to Stanwood" would be cut into the steel spanning the roadway. Banners could be attached below to announce special events. 


