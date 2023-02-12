The long-awaited Downtown Stanwood Gateway Arch project was approved by the Stanwood City Council on Feb. 9.
The project for an arch to span 88th Avenue near Viking Way has been in the works for a long time and part of the Stanwood vision for a couple of decades. Planners and council members have considered an archway would bring attention to downtown businesses. "Welcome to Stanwood" would be cut into the steel spanning the roadway. Banners could be attached below to announce special events.
"People don't realize there is a downtown Stanwood," said community development director Patricia Love. "We have a lot of shops, restaurants, (and the arch) would bring people down to enjoy what we have to offer."
The 6-1 vote came after two meetings of deliberation. The total cost of the project was $327,812 with an additional $22,187 contingency fund in case something comes up that adds to the cost. It's above the $300,000 the city budgeted for two years ago when designing started.
Engineering estimates were $260,000 when the Gateway project went out to bid. The lowest of four bids came in at $377,813 from Interwest Construction. That was mostly due to inflation, with the cost of steel rising 12% in 2022, according to city documents. General material costs rose 15%.
During the council's Jan. 26 meeting, two council members were absent, and the vote was delayed until Feb. 9 when all of its members were present.
Love proposed removing the art from the pillars for the time being in order to reduce costs, which would allow the project to be only $27,813 over budget.
"Maybe we can look at painting, or maybe we can look at vinyl. There are different things that we can look at with art and how we can make it more beautiful," she said. "I'm proposing to you that we use these funds to help build the arch and get it built."
Council members still had concerns. Marcus Metz asked if it would be possible to reduce the cost by breaking the project into chunks and having different contracts for each piece. City attorneys said state law makes that illegal.
Dani Gaumond and Andreena Bergman suggested changing the message to, "Welcome to historical Stanwood" or "Welcome to downtown Stanwood," since Stanwood also consists of the uptown area. Love said there would most likely not be enough room.
Council member Darren Robb was worried about the financial impact on other projects, particularly the first downtown revitalization project.
"From a funding perspective, it's, 'Will there be less of this other work?'" he said. "I think that's where it becomes sticky for me."
City administrator Shawn Smith confirmed that projects already approved, such as sidewalks in development, will continue to happen.
"Like everyone else, I think the increase in cost is unpleasant," said council member Tim Schmitt. "But when I review this, the word that comes to my mind is 'legacy.' We have a one-time opportunity to do something significant and important. We have a one-time shot to do something, to make an impression for generations."
All council members except Robb agreed, saying that while the project is not perfect, it was a worthy investment.
"This is the beginning of a concept," Mayor Sid Roberts said after voting. "Sometimes you find it's not cheap, but we have a blank canvas here."
