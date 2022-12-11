During its last meeting of the year, the Stanwood City Council finalized the city's 2023-2024 budget.
The motion passed unanimously, with councilmember Timothy Pearce absent.
According to city documents, the city will begin 2023 with $32,778,348 across all funds and is projected to end 2024 with $18,856,152. Much of these funds will go into major projects:
-- $4 million will go to parks development projects, such as:
- $1.94 million to the Port Susan Trail project
- $1 million to the upcoming Hamilton boat launch
- $800,000 for improvements at Heritage Park, which will include restroom plumbing upgrades, gateway/wayfinding signage, field irrigation, new drainage pumps, covered dugouts and the creation of a large dog park
- $500,000 for improvements at Church Creek Park such as gateway/wayfinding signage, a crosswalk to the high school with lighted safety features and improved dugouts.
-- $5 million will go into street improvements:
- $2.45 million for the Twin City Mile Project
- $1 million to construct the second phase of Viking Way
- $1.4 million for the first phase of a project that will restore 80th Avenue
- $1.9 million for overlay, sidewalk and city beautification projects
-- The rest of the funds will go to a variety of projects and goals, including:
- $6 million for repairing the Skagit Bay Dike
- $3.8 million for the second and fifth of the Irvine Slough drainage improvement project
- $890,000 to remodel city hall and the police station, which includes bathroom and kitchen renovations, roof repairs and space reconfiguration
- Rewriting Stanwood's municipal code
- Pursuing long-term water source options
"I feel very good about this budget," said councilmember Marcus Metz. "It's quite ambitious, but I think it's well-balanced and very much aligns with the community's goals."
Many of these projects were included in the city's 2023-2028 capital improvements plan during its Nov. 10 meeting.
Hamilton Landing Park
Land for Hamilton Landing Park was purchased by the city in 2014. The city plans to use it for a park that will provide public access to the Stilliguamish Rver.
The park will be built on 2 acres at 26810 98th Ave. NW at the base of the iconic Hamilton smokestack. Plans include two boat launches, parking for cars and boat trailers, a walking trail, bench and interpretive signs.
The historic tower will be a park feature and continue to be bedecked with lights for events and holidays.
Port Susan Trail
The Port Susan Trail will one day circle the city, offering views of mountains, river, farmland, dikes and estuaries.
The first two phases of the five-phase project will run from the 88th Avenue Park and Ride to the future Hamilton Landing Park, a stretch of 1.2 miles that has Cascade and Olympic mountain views and parking at each end.
The council approved the second phase on Feb. 24. That phase starts at 88th Avenue Park and Ride and runs to the berm trail. It then continues on the west berm trail to loop around the wastewater treatment plant by using a public works maintenance road below the lagoon berm.
The first phase along the south side of Highway 532, which started construction in 2020, is complete.
City Beautification Action Plan
The city's Beautification Action Plan, which the council passed in December 2020, aims to improve the appearance of the city through new signage, public art, construction and landscaping and the downtown revitalization.
The downtown revitalization, also known as the Twin City Mile Project, is one of the biggest parts of the City Beautification Action Plan. The project is an ambitious plan that seeks to connect and revitalize Stanwood's two historic downtown cores.
Project elements include constructing gateways, reconfiguring travel lanes and parking, building wider sidewalks and plaza areas, building park areas and installing trees, art and other curb-appeal amenities in stages over the next six years.
The council approved the first phase of the Twin City Mile project at the Nov. 10 meeting. This phase will include engineering and design work.
Irvine Slough Separation Project
The project, which started in 2013, includes the demolition of Larson Dam, putting in a new pump and constructing a bypass channel to help prevent flooding in lowland areas in and around Stanwood.
Downtown Stanwood stormwater drains into Irvine Slough, which runs along Highway 532 to the south.
When Irvine Slough fills with water, floodgates close to prevent floodwater pushing into Stanwood. Then the stormwater network can't drain into the slough, so stormwater can fill the low-lying areas of the city.
This project allows drainage from the Irvine Slough pump station to be removed separately from floodwater into Irvine Slough. It includes an additional pump, controls and drainage pipes by the Hamilton smokestack into Irvine Slough.
Municipal code update
Council approved a contract with BHC Consultants to update the city's municipal code during its April 28 meeting.
The Stanwood municipal code has not been updated since 1968 and will be revised to align with regulations that match the city's growth and development over the past 56 years.
