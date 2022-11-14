Twin City Mile project

An artist rendering of a concept design for the Brick Road/Camano Street area looking west.

 Stanwood

The Stanwood City Council unanimously approved at its Thursday, Nov. 10, meeting the first phase of the Twin City Mile project — an ambitious plan that seeks to connect and revitalize Stanwood's two historic downtown cores.

The effort is the largest part of the city's beautification action plan, which the City Council passed in December 2020.


