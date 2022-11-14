The Stanwood City Council unanimously approved at its Thursday, Nov. 10, meeting the first phase of the Twin City Mile project — an ambitious plan that seeks to connect and revitalize Stanwood's two historic downtown cores.
The effort is the largest part of the city's beautification action plan, which the City Council passed in December 2020.
Project elements include constructing gateways, reconfiguring travel lanes and parking, building wider sidewalks and plaza areas, building park areas and installing trees, art and other curb-appeal amenities in stages over the next six years.
"(Phase 1) will include all the engineering and design work for five projects," said Patricia Love, the city's community development director. "It's also going to include some of our outreach for some of the design efforts on specific projects."
According to city documents, the first phase will take place over six years, from 2023 to 2028. The projects include:
• Brick textured pavement markings, landscape medians, decorative streetlights and public amenities such as benches or art along 92nd Avenue and the Camano Street Triangle.
• Identifying improvements for the East End District, such as beautification, access or pedestrian improvements.
• Design and construction of a brick road.
• Figuring out traffic measures in the East End that will slow down traffic and include pedestrian safety.
The first phase will cost roughly $10 million. According to city documents, these funds are included in the 2022 Transportation Improvement Plan and the draft 2023/2024 biennial budget.
"We will have some projects going on every year so we (can) get the momentum going and the public can see the good that is coming out of this project," Love said.
The Twin City Mile aims to create pedestrian-friendly streets, engage storefronts with walkable sidewalks, encourage use of streets for community festivals, create usable urban park spaces and promote the concept of buying local, according to the city's stanwoodtwincitymile.com project website.
An 11-member steering committee, which helped define the vision and goals of the project, consisted of City Council members, downtown business owners, Stanwood Camano Arts Advocacy Committee members and Stanwood Chamber of Commerce members.
For Stanwood, the project is an opportunity to unite the former cores of Stanwood and East Stanwood, which were two independent cities until they merged in 1960.
"I'm excited," Love said. "This is a good thing for Stanwood."
The council expressed excitement for the future of the project.
"The Twin City Mile starts with the first step," said Mayor Sid Roberts.
