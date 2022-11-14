The Stanwood City Council adopted the city's 2023-2028 capital improvements plan (CIP) during its Nov. 10 meeting.
The CIP includes a list of capital projects on the city's radar for the next six years.
Here are the most notable projects in the CIP:
Hamilton Landing Park
Land for Hamilton Landing Park was purchased by the city in 2014. The city plans to use it for a park that will provide public access to the Stilliguamish Rver.
The park will be built on 2 acres at 26810 98th Ave. NW at the base of the iconic Hamilton smokestack. Plans include two boat launches, parking for cars and boat trailers, a walking trail, bench and interpretive signs.
The historic tower will be a park feature and continue to be bedecked with lights for events and holidays.
Johnson Farm Environmental Study
The city purchased the farm property in 2018 for estuary restoration projects, farmed waterfowl forage, walk-in hunting and wildlife viewing.
The purchase includes a dike and levee system.
A proposed project, the District 7 Dike Rehabilitation Project, would raise the height of the levy to meet Federal Emergency Management Agency standards and protect 123 acres within downtown Stanwood from flooding, according to city documents.
The project, which is in the design and permitting stage, is a partnership between the city, Diking District 7, the Stillaquamish Tribe of Indians and the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.
There are also plans to build a parking lot, put in restrooms and build a small trail gateway on top of the new dike structure.
On Oct. 27, the council voted to conduct an environmental study of the property, which is the first step toward this vision.
Port Susan Trail
The Port Susan Trail will one day ring the city, offering views of mountains, river, farmland, dikes and estuaries.
The first two phases of the five-phase project will run from the 88th Avenue Park and Ride to the future Hamilton Landing Park, a stretch of 1.2 miles that has Cascade and Olympic mountain views and parking at each end.
The council approved the second phase of the project on Feb. 24.
The second phase starts at 88th Avenue Park and Ride and runs to the berm trail. It then continues on the west berm trail to loop around the wastewater treatment plant by using a public works maintenance road below the lagoon berm.
The first phase along the south side of Highway 532, which started construction in 2020, is complete.
City Beautification Action Plan
The city's Beautification Action Plan, which the council passed in December 2020, aims to improve the appearance of the city through new signage, public art, construction and landscaping, and the downtown revitalization.
The downtown revitalization, also known as the Twin City Mile Project, is one of the biggest parts of the City Beautification Action Plan. The project is an ambitious plan that seeks to connect and revitalize Stanwood's two historic downtown cores.
Project elements include constructing gateways, reconfiguring travel lanes and parking, building wider sidewalks and plaza areas, building park areas and installing trees, art and other curb-appeal amenities in stages over the next six years.
Th council approved the first phase of the Twin City Mile project at the Nov. 10 meeting. This phase will include engineering and design work.
Irvine Slough Separation Project
The project, which started in 2013, includes the demolition of Larson Dam, putting in a new pump and constructing a bypass channel to help prevent flooding in lowland areas in and around Stanwood.
Downtown Stanwood stormwater drains into Irvine Slough, which runs along Highway 532 to the south.
When Irvine Slough fills with water, floodgates close to prevent floodwater pushing into Stanwood. Then the stormwater network can't drain into the slough, so stormwater can fill the low-lying areas of the city.
This project allows drainage from the Irvine Slough pump station to be removed separately from floodwater into Irvine Slough. It includes an additional pump, controls and drainage pipes by the Hamilton smokestack into Irvine Slough.
Other noteworthy projects:
• Locate property for a new park in the Cedarhome neighborhood.
• Church Creek Park: gateway/wayfinding signage, crosswalk to high school with lighted safety feature and improved dugouts.
• Heritage Park: Restroom plumbing upgrades, gateway/wayfinding signage, field irrigation, new drainage pumps, cover dugouts, and the creation of a large dog park.
• City Hall and police station bathroom and kitchen renovations, roof repairs and space reconfiguration.
• Design, permitting and construction of a removable floodwall on Florence Road to prevent flooding of downtown Stanwood.
