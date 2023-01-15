During its first meeting of the year, the Stanwood City Council voted unanimously to pass an ordinance to improve the city's compost efficiency.
"Its main goal is to keep us from putting compostables in a landfill and creating methane and unnecessary waste," said Kevin Hushagen, the public works director. "It's to get us from throwing away stuff we can reuse."
The ordinance is required of many cities and counties, including Stanwood, stemming from a bill that passed in the state Legislature in 2022.
According to city documents, it requires the city to use composted material in its projects and on city property as much as possible. This includes landscaping, construction and postconstruction amendments, low-impact development of green infrastructure and applications to prevent erosion, filter stormwater runoff, promote vegetative growth or improve roadways.
Under this ordinance, compost products include products created with composted material. These include blends that have compost as a key ingredient.
The city is required to buy compost products from places that:
Produce compost in Snohomish County
Are certified by a nationally recognized organization, such as the U.S. Composting Council
Permitted by the health department
Produce finished compost products from municipal solid waste compost programs that meet Department of Transportation or Department of Ecology standards
Stanwood does not have to use compost products if:
They are not available within a reasonable timeframe
Prices are not reasonable or competitive
They don't comply with existing purchasing standards
Available products do not meet health, quality or safety guidelines
The city must buy compost products equal to or greater than 50% of the organic materials collected throughout the area.
"It's good for the environment," Hushagen said.
Contact reporter Izzie Lund at ilund@scnews.com and follow her on Twitter @IzzieLund for updates throughout the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.