The Stanwood City Council unanimously voted Nov. 21 to increase city property taxes by 1%. According to city documents, the increase means the average homeowner will pay $67 more, from $617.12 to $684.27.
The increase is estimated to bring in an additional $19,386 for the city, an increase from $1,938,562 to $1,947,948.
The increase was approved in advance of the City Council passing the city's 2023-2024 budget, which it expects to do Dec. 8.
City Finance Director David Hammond said while impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic have cooled down, the economy faces uncertainty because of inflation. According to city documents, through September, the inflation rate ranged from 8.7% to 9.2% this year.
“We still are forecasting or expecting that there’s going to be a recession (in the next two years),” Hammond said. “No one knows when, or how bad, or how quickly it will last, or how quickly it will come.”
According to city documents, property taxes make up about 31% of the general fund. Sales tax makes up about 35%, and the remaining 34% comes from a variety of sources, including utility taxes, licenses and permits, and charges for services.
Hamilton said while a recession could affect sales tax it isn't expected to be severe.
“I went back all the way to 2005 with an analysis of sales tax, and even in the Great Recession we saw a slight dip in the sales tax,” he said.
Though sales tax isn't like to change much, Hammond said economic factors such as housing prices and the decline of home sales warrant uncertainty.
For example, with the real estate market cooling, impact fees, real estate excise taxes and utility plant investment fees are affected.
The city will also have to deal with the costs of wages and benefits for city employees increasing by more than the 1% increase in property taxes the city is allowed to implement each year.
About 9% of a property owner’s annual property taxes go to the city. The majority of property taxes goes to schools — a combined 62% at the local and state levels — with the rest going to other services.
Among them are fire districts (10.5%), the county (6.5%), roads (4.5%), libraries (3.7%) and regional transit (1.3%).
“We are a small portion of that overall pie,” said Council member Darren Robb. “Even though it’s only $19,000 in 2023, the 1% levy increase, it does add up. And it is important and I think we’re showing that it’s going to very good fiscal use in our budget.”
Robb went on to mention the projects in the city’s Capital Improvement Plan (CIP), which the City Council approved at its Nov. 10 meeting.
“We work very hard to kind of align (the CIP) with our goals and the city’s vision, and be fiscally responsible in that effort,” Robb said.
Other council members agreed, saying that while property taxes are usually opposed by residents, the extra $67 would go to good use.
“Considering how much the city’s expenses are increasing and how revenue sources are going down — if we keep things managed well with just a 1% increase, it shows pretty responsible management of finances,” said Council member Marcus Metz said. “I think it’s very manageable for the average homeowner.”
Council member Steve Shepro said he believes it is the best compromise between residents and the city.
“Property taxes are universally no'd and that goes against the city’s need,” he said. “So I feel the 1% increase is the least bad solution.”
