Over the past few years, the city has had a vision for the Johnson Farm property. Expand the dike. Demolish existing buildings. Redesign.
On Thursday, the city took its first step toward that vision.
Over the past few years, the city has had a vision for the Johnson Farm property. Expand the dike. Demolish existing buildings. Redesign.
On Thursday, the city took its first step toward that vision.
During its Oct. 27 meeting, the Stanwood City Council voted unanimously to conduct an environmental study of the Johnson Farm property.
“We need to do some additional environmental work,” said Patricia Love, the city’s community development director. “This project will start to facilitate that work.”
According to city documents, the city purchased the farm property in 2018 for estuary restoration projects, farmed waterfowl forage, walk-in hunting and wildlife viewing. With this purchase, they also acquired a dike and levee system that would grant Stanwood long-term flood protection.
A proposed project, the District 7 Dike Rehabilitation Project, would raise the height of the levy to meet Federal Emergency Management Agency standards and protect 123 acres within downtown Stanwood from flooding, according to city documents. It is in the design and permitting stage and was formed from a partnership between the city, Diking District 7, Stillaquamish Tribes and the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.
“(This environmental cleanup) will be the first step in facilitating the dike project,” Love said.
There are also plans to build a parking lot, install restrooms and construct a small trail gateway on top of the new dike structure. The new contract with environmental firm Maul Foster and Alongi will allow them to search for hazardous materials. If they find these materials, they will do a cleanup report.
The new contract for the environmental study $88,788.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.