The Stanwood City Council will vote in a new member Thursday to fill position 3, the seat Elizabeth Callaghan vacated when she became mayor in July.
The six current council members will vote, with Callaghan voting if there is a tie. The term ends December 2023.
Of the six applicants, two would be new to city service: Cody Davis and Angela Guadamuz.
The others, who are familiar to serving the city in some capacity, are Marcus Metz, Darren Robb, Larry Sather and Arne Wennerberg.
The applicants, in alphabetical order:
• Cody Davis, 35, grew up in Darrington and has lived in Stanwood for the past three years and works at a local business.
“The city is growing fast and we need diversity and workable ideas to shape our future. I will provide honest, straightforward opinions to the city council, from a hardworking, family oriented, person's point of view. I am someone that is eager to shape our community into something that we and future generations can all be proud to call our home,” he said in his letter of intent.
• Angela Guadamuz, 44, is a legal secretary who has worked in the public and private realms. With a bachelor's degree in Law and Justice and an advanced paralegal degree, she also recently completed the University of Washington Family Law Cohort program. She volunteers at Snohomish County Legal Services Family Law Clinic.
A Stanwood resident for more than 15 years, she applied for the council seat because she wants to see change in Stanwood, which is growing fast and diversely.
“I believe in transparency and allowing people to be heard. I also believe that things should not be so rushed. … I will do my best to listen and speak and be the best voice for the people I represent,” she said in her letter of intent.
• Marcus Metz, 31, has lived five years at his Stanwood address and is serving his third year on the Planning Commission, currently as vice chair.
He works in real estate. He’s a familiar face around town, as he volunteers at local nonprofits like Stanwood Senior Center, CASA, Community Resource Center and at fundraisers.
• Darren Robb, 38, has served on the Stanwood Planning Commission since 2018.
He works in transportation policy for Snohomish County Public Works Transportation and Environmental Services and said he understands environmental and growth-related issues facing the region.
For a decade, Robb has developed and managed public budgets and capital programs. He has a record of delivering balanced budgets, prioritizing and “right-sizing” public activities within available revenues and resources.
“I have built my career around fiscal accountability and understand first-hand the responsibilities of being a steward of public funds,” he wrote in his letter of intent.
• Larry Sather, 77, served on the Stanwood City Council for more than seven years and would like to continue to serve.
“I believe that I have worked well with my former colleagues on the City Council over that seven-year period of time, even when I have disagreed with some of their policy positions” he said in his letter of intent.
• Arne Wennerberg, 52, a former council member, graduated from Stanwood schools and raised his family here. He served on the Citizens Advisory Committee for a growth management update and was appointed to the Planning Commission. He then served 10 years on the City Council, several years as mayor pro tem.
“During my time on the council, I learned to work as a team and to incorporate multiple ideas and thoughts to create better policies and ordinances to help the City of Stanwood become a better place. I would like to very much again serve the citizens of Stanwood as a council member to make it a better place to live, raise a family, and build a business,” he said in his letter of intent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.