The Stanwood Commerce Alliance has officially opened its doors, welcoming businesses from all over town.
"We are here for the businesses," said Les Anderson, one of the organization's four board members. "We are (full of) positive ideas, and we're heading in a positive direction."
The alliance comes five months after the Stanwood Chamber of Commerce disbanded in August.
"It is with profound sadness that we announce the impending closure of the Stanwood Chamber of Commerce," organization officials wrote in an email to members in August. "Unfortunately, the resources available were not sufficient to correct a multitude of issues and would continue to hinder service to our membership."
The chamber was originally incorporated as a nonprofit in 1977 and had 64 members when it closed. The closure came after the organization had seen four executive directors over 19 months.
Cassie Merritt, the most recent and final chamber executive director, was hired in April 2022. The Camano Island resident took over for Rich Good, who resigned after accepting a position with the Boy Scouts of America. Good started in January 2022 after replacing Deanna Sigel, who left the position in December 2021 after about 11 months on the job.
"We will do the same type of work that the chamber did, except the old chamber had a lot of baggage," said Anderson, who was a member of the chamber and currently chairs the city's economic development committee. "We're starting new. It's all new people, and we're up and running and we're going to be getting together with more businesses."
Anderson said plans for a new commerce alliance started as soon as the chamber shut down.
"We knew that we had to do something," Anderson said. "So, we decided we needed to resurrect it, and we proceeded to close one down and open a new one simultaneously that represents businesses in town."
The new alliance plans to host events and serve as a resource for local business owners. Anderson is one of four board members, with the others being Katie Schrock, Matt Stromberg and Kristine Birkenkopf.
Anderson said they are planning to host a state of the city luncheon in mid-February, with plans still being finalized.
While its website is not up yet, residents can look up the Stanwood Commerce Alliance on Facebook.
Contact reporter Izzie Lund at ilund@scnews.com and follow her on Twitter @IzzieLund for updates throughout the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.