The new Stanwood Commerce Alliance will take over a portion of the city annex building next to the police station on 271st Street.
This follows the Stanwood City Council's approval of a five-year rental agreement during its Feb. 9 meeting. The alliance opened in January, five months after the closure of the Stanwood Chamber of Commerce in August.
"They hope to use a portion of the building in a similar fashion as the chamber," said Sarah Cho, the city's economic development and marketing manager. "We're hoping this space will be utilized as a gathering area for visitors and the community."
Renovations for the police station and city hall will cause SCA to temporarily move out of the building later this year, Cho said. But otherwise, the building will be their headquarters for the time being.
The Stanwood Chamber of Commerce was originally incorporated as a nonprofit in 1977 and had 64 members when it closed. The closure came after the organization had seen four executive directors over 19 months.
Cassie Merritt, the most recent and final chamber executive director, was hired in April 2022. The Camano Island resident took over for Rich Good, who resigned after accepting a position with the Boy Scouts of America. Good started in January 2022 after replacing Deanna Sigel, who left the position in December 2021 after about 11 months on the job.
Les Anderson, one of the alliance's board members, said plans started for a new group shortly after the chamber shut down.
"We've got a lot of members that are with us and we've had people coming in wanting to be with us, so they're joining us currently," said Les Anderson, one of the alliance's board members. "We want to support businesses in every way."
Anderson is one of four board members, with the others being Katie Schrock, Matt Stromberg and Kristine Birkenkopf.
Contact reporter Izzie Lund at ilund@scnews.com and follow her on Twitter @IzzieLund for updates throughout the week.
