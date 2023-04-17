water tower

In its April 13 meeting, the Stanwood City Council turned down Dish Wireless LLC’s request to attach equipment to a city water tower.

 Contributed by Peggy Wendel

The Stanwood City Council has turned down Dish Wireless LLC’s request to attach equipment to a city water tower.

The communications company wants to lease space on the side of the water tank at 7620 278th Place NW.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.