The Stanwood City Council has turned down Dish Wireless LLC’s request to attach equipment to a city water tower.
The communications company wants to lease space on the side of the water tank at 7620 278th Place NW.
They’d pay $2,500 per month, reviewable in five-year intervals for 25 years with a yearly increase of 3% for inflation. Dish would be responsible for all installation and power costs to operate the equipment.
The equipment would be attached with magnetic plates so as not to damage the tower, and equipment would be painted to blend in.
Community Planning Director Patricia Love said that the contract was non-exclusive, so other carriers would be allowed.
Council member Steve Shepro said during the April 13 meeting that he thought the lease amount was too low. He questioned the extent of Dish’s ability to add more equipment as stated in the lease agreement.
Dish representative Leslie Bradley said the company looked at other locations but found that the water tower would be the best. The company would “focus on lower price points” more competitive than the three current providers.
Council members found parts of the contract unclear and felt uneasy committing to a 25-year contract.
City Administrator Shawn Smith had concerns that there was a limited about of space around the water tower. Dish wouldn’t take much space in a spot that’s not that useful on the side, but it would limit city use if something came up. He questioned whether the city wants Dish to have access to the site of the city’s water supply.
Dish employees would need permission when they needed to access the site, according to council packet documents. Access would require city staff.
Council member Darren Robb said that from a code perspective, it encourages co-location. The water tower isn’t a co-location yet, he said.
Council member Tim Pearce didn’t want to see the water tower become an eyesore. Dish provided photos of equipment on water towers in other locations, and many council members said the esthetics weren’t as bad as they’d imagined.
“My preference is it remains a water tank and just a water tank,” Robb said.
Council member Marcus Metz asked if the water would be tested for magnetic impact as part of regular testing. Love answered that water testing is not in the lease.
Mayor Sid Roberts pointed out that this would bring the city $30,000 per year in passive income.
The vote was split, with Robb, Metz and Dani Gaumond voting yes. Pearce, Shepro, Tim Schmitt and Andreena Bergman voted no.
Other business, the council:
• approved a $160,000 contract with MacKenzie to oversee remodeling projects for the police station and City Hall.
MacKenzie will provide architectural design and oversee the bidding process as well as other administrative details. Remodels will upgrade the police station’s break room, bathroom and work areas, and construct a public new bathroom. City Hall will get updates to bathrooms and improve other areas.
The city is in the process of assessing whether to build a civic campus on property bordering Les Schwab on Pioneer Highway. However, officials said remodeling the old city buildings will add to their value even if the city ultimately builds a new facility.
• approved $20,000 to purchase 5,700 square feet of right-of-way property along 80th Avenue to build a sidewalk. This stretch of road is often used by walkers but has no shoulder and limited sight distance.
• approved a deal to pave Twin City Lanes’ parking lot in exchange for 5,800 square feet in right-of-way for a sidewalk project along 92nd Avenue. Paving the bowling alley parking lot is estimated to cost the city $30,000.
• awarded a $634,000 contract and $100,000 contingency fund to Interwest Construction for a sewer replacement project at 78th Avenue and 79th Drive NW.
• approved $350,000 for Award Construction Inc to replace a giant filter that has outlived its useful life at the Bryant Well Treatment facility.
