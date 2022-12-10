The Stanwood City Council unanimously voted to support a new Snohomish County public safety alliance during its Dec. 8 meeting.
The Cities of Snohomish Public Safety Coalition consists of 15 mayors, including Stanwood Mayor Sid Roberts, and calls for solutions to issues including homelessness, drug addiction, mental health crises and public safety.
The group consists of mayors from Arlington, Brier, Darrington, Edmonds, Everett, Gold Bar, Lake Stevens, Lynnwood, Marysville, Mill Creek, Monroe, Mukilteo, Snohomish, Stanwood and Sultan. The coalition also plans to partner with local business owners who are interested in joining.
Council approval will allow the city to support the coalition with two payments of $3,750 over the course of two years.
"The mayors of Snohomish County have been working on this, really, for a year, and it came out of incredible frustration of mayors to not be able to do anything, particularly about drug use in city streets," Roberts said.
He said the coalition was created due to concern about crime rates after police reform legislation that emerged following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers in Minnesota in 2020.
Bill 1054 passed through the Washington state House in January 2021, limiting the conditions under which an officer can pursue someone. Another ruling from State v. Blake, passed in February 2021, striking down a law that made drug possession a felony.
"The group is advocating for changes to the Blake decision, revising more training experience and funding for law enforcement services," said financial director David Hammond.
Police Chief Jason Toner endorsed support for the group.
"A lot of stuff coming out of Olympia has a lot of unintended consequences downstream," Toner said. "Stanwood has obviously not suffered like Marysville had, (but) I'm fully supportive of the mayor and the city joining."
Contact reporter Izzie Lund at ilund@scnews.com and follow her on Twitter @IzzieLund for updates throughout the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.