Mayor Sid Roberts

Mayor Sid Roberts is one of 15 mayors in Snohomish County's new public safety coalition. 

 Submitted

The Stanwood City Council unanimously voted to support a new Snohomish County public safety alliance during its Dec. 8 meeting. 

The Cities of Snohomish Public Safety Coalition consists of 15 mayors, including Stanwood Mayor Sid Roberts, and calls for solutions to issues including homelessness, drug addiction, mental health crises and public safety. 


