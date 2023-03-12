Mike Washington will become the next principal of Stanwood High School, effective July 1, the Stanwood-Camano School District announced Friday.
Washington has worked in public education since 2010, quickly becoming an instructional leader — training staff in new teaching strategies, implementing educational practices aligned with School Improvement Plans and mentoring new administrators, according to a news release.
Washington of Burlington said he believes his skills and experience will support the school now and into the future.
He has served as teacher, coach and high school administrator. Since joining Cascade High School in Everett in 2019 as assistant principal and athletic director, he has led teachers to improve programs and processes, accommodating students to reach academic success, and problem-solving to create new procedures with outstanding results, according to the release.
Washington has helped establish an on-time graduation team to support students staying on schedule to earn their diploma, and he has led efforts to reduce and address harassment, intimidation and bullying.
In addition, Washington has directed school-wide safety and security programs, the Equity Team and the Multi-Tiered Systems of Support program — all of which help to remove any barriers that may stand in the way of graduation.
Washington served 20 years in the U.S. Navy before launching his teaching career. He holds a master’s degree and principal certification as well as a special education teaching credential from Seattle Pacific University. He earned a bachelor of science degree in business administration from Southern New Hampshire University.
He and his wife Rebecca Washington have two grown sons.
“I applied because I know Stanwood has always been an intriguing place to me when I used to visit there when I was the head boys basketball coach at Oak Harbor High School. I was always treated with respect and dignity,” Washington said. “I bring to Stanwood a lot of hope, passion, enthusiasm, grace, a great work ethic, and a growth mindset to continue to develop and improve teaching and learning for ALL students and staff to prepare our students for life after high school.
“When I think of being the principal of Stanwood High School, all I can say is what I feel in my heart: LOVE,” he said in a statement. “I look forward to being here for many years to come, and I look forward to connecting with everyone in the school, district, and community."
Washington replaces Chris Del Pozo, who served 17 years as principal. She is transitioning into the role of executive director of Human Resources for Stanwood-Camano School District on July 1. She will replace Maurene Stanton, who will retire June 30 after nine years in that role.
During the hiring process, Stanwood High School students and the community provided input and feedback via surveys and community meetings that helped guide the search.
Stanwood High School is home to about 1,250 students and about 120 staff members.
Contact reporter Izzie Lund at ilund@scnews.com and follow her on Twitter @IzzieLund for updates throughout the week.
