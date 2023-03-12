Washington-2.jpg
The Stanwood-Camano School District announced Friday that Mike Washington will become the next Principal of Stanwood High School, effective July 1.

 Submitted photo

Mike Washington will become the next principal of Stanwood High School, effective July 1, the Stanwood-Camano School District announced Friday. 

Washington has worked in public education since 2010, quickly becoming an instructional leader — training staff in new teaching strategies, implementing educational practices aligned with School Improvement Plans and mentoring new administrators, according to a news release.


