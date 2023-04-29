Stanwood High School’s annual Bloom’n Plant Sale kicked off April 26 with a bustling crowd eager to purchase the all-organic flora that students have been hard at work preparing.
Even before the chainlink doors unlatched and the large sign in front of the greenhouses switched from “CLOSED” to “OPEN,” people lined up outside to be the first to get a glimpse of this year’s selection.
“We work on this throughout the school year, planting starts,” said junior Gabrielle Hunt.
Hunt said each student works two weekdays and a weekend day to help keep things running smoothly. She and her classmates assist customers by answering questions about plant types and pricing, providing boxes and operating the cash register.
This year’s sale is the second so far with the program’s new greenhouses, allowing for temperature controls and other features which were lacking before.
A variety of plants filled the greenhouses such as flower baskets, annuals, perennials, vegetable starts and kitchen-fresh herbs to use in home cooking.
The students who work at the plant sale are enrolled in Mike Hougan’s Greenhouse Production and Horticultural Science classes. They could be seen wearing green aprons, hurrying back and forth between the two greenhouses to help and serve every customer.
Sarah Bennett, a junior who is working at the plant sale for the first time, said she decided to take Horticulture Science because of her love for plants.
“I love the green and everything,” she said. “I love being able to get my hands dirty and just plants. So that really dragged me in.”
Though Hougan teaches the classes, he said the students run the show.
“Hougan is a great teacher,” Bennett said. “The class, it's really fun. I mean, there's been times where it gets a little stressful, but I feel like that's normal.”
Even though the greenhouses are large in size, they filled up with customers and long line formed quickly. Nearly all of them left with an overflowing box of colorful flowers.
The Bloom’n Plant Sale has one more week left, and will be open from 2-5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, May 3-5 and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the high school.
Isabella Loy can be reached at iloy@scnews.com, 360-416-2189, Twitter: @Isabella_scn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.