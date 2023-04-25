Stanwood Police blotter: April 25 SC NEWS STAFF Apr 25, 2023 38 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save April 3Trespassing was reported at 102nd Avenue and 271st Street.April 4A vehicle was broken into at 80th Drive.April 7A man was taken to Snohomish County Jail for assault at 72nd Avenue.April 8Malicious mischief was reported at 72nd Avenue.April 9A vehicle was stolen at 72nd Avenue.April 11Police investigated suspicious circumstances at Village Place.April 12A burglary was reported at 269th Place.Suspicious circumstances were reported at 267th Place.An assault was reported at 285th Place. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Criminal Law Law Police Security And Public Safety Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Trending Now News Files: Stanwood to get its first fast-food franchise Helping hands — Mabana Flames celebrates 50 years of service Sea Change: When the sea rises, community must adjust Stanwood High’s annual plant sale set to bloom again Global science comes home
