Stanwood Police blotter: May 16 SC NEWS STAFF May 16, 2023 April 25Gas was stolen at 267th Street.April 27A man was taken to Snohomish County Jail for assault at Pioneer Highway.An assault was reported at Church Creek Loop.A man was reported trespassing on 102nd Drive.Police were called to investigate suspicious circumstances on 272nd Street.April 28A woman was reportedly suspected of assault at 265th Street.April 29A Mount Vernon man found to be intoxicated was transported to Providence Medical Center from 88th Avenue.April 30A disturbance was reported at 103rd Drive.May 2Fraud was reported at 71st Avenue and 267th Street.May 4Gas was stolen at 102nd Avenue.A vehicle was broken into at 270th Street.
