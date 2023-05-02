Stanwood Police blotter: May 2 SC NEWS STAFF May 2, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save April 15Vehicle parts were stolen at 276th Street.Malicious mischief was reported at 260th Street.April 17An assault was reported at 72nd Avenue.A vehicle was stolen at 72nd Avenue.April 19A vehicle was stolen at 72nd Avenue.A collision involving three vehicles was caused by a distracted driver at 268th Street.April 20An assault was reported at Church Creek Loop.April 21Mail was stolen at 103rd Drive.April 23Theft and fraud were reported at 265th Street.Malicious mischief was reported at 72nd Avenue.A vehicle was stolen at 272nd Street.April 24A Marysville man and an Everett woman were taken to Snohomish County Jail on a warrant at 72nd Avenue. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Criminal Law Law Police Security And Public Safety Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Trending Now News Files: Leak in city water main costs 75,000 gallons of water Stanwood City Council approves a one-year food bank farm on Ovenell property New Community Resource Center club teaches gardening to kids Stanwood Police blotter: April 25 New Utsalady Elementary School principal chosen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.