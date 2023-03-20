Stanwood Police Blotter: Theft, burglary reported Stanwood Police Mar 20, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Feb. 12A woman with an active warrant was taken to jail.Feb. 13A man with a warrant was taken to jail.Feb.14An assault occurred on 72nd Avenue.Theft was reported at a business on 92nd Avenue. Feb. 16A burglary was reported on 72nd Avenue.Theft was reported on 265th Street.Feb. 17An Arlington woman was taken to the Marysville jail on an active warrant after being stopped on 92nd Avenue.Feb. 18A burglary was reported on 72nd Avenue.Feb. 20There was a theft at 269th Place.Feb. 21Theft was reported at 272nd Place.Feb. 23Theft was reported at a business on 272nd Street.Feb. 28An Everett man was taken to Snohomish County jail on an active warrant on Saratoga Drive. Contact reporter Izzie Lund at ilund@scnews.com and follow her on Twitter @IzzieLund for updates throughout the week. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Criminal Law Crime Law Police Security And Public Safety Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Trending Now Approval granted to Tulalip Tribes for health treatment facility New owner buys Twin City Foods facility Finland president addresses Washington Legislature News Files: Banks of the Twin Cities get back to business Twin City Foods has deep roots in Stanwood’s agricultural past
