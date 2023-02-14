Jan. 3
Trespassing was reported at 269th Place.
Jan. 4
Malicious mischief was reported at 72nd Avenue.
Theft was reported at 72nd Avenue.
A man was reportedly taken to the county jail on an active warrant at 272nd Place.
Jan. 6
Identity theft was reported at 280th Place.
Jan. 7
Trespassing was reported at 272nd Street.
A Camano Island man was reportedly stopped at 276th Street and taken to the county jail on an active warrant.
Jan. 9
A theft was reported at 272nd Place.
A man was stopped at 72nd Avenue and taken to the county jail on an active warrant.
Jan. 10
Theft was reported at 265th Street.
Gas theft was reported at 68th Avenue.
Jan. 11
A theft was reported at 265th Street.
Jan. 12
A stolen vehicle was allegedly recovered at Saratoga Drive.
Mail theft was reported at 273rd Street.
Theft was reported at 217st Street.
Jan. 13
A vehicle drove into a house at 78th Avenue.
A weapons violation was reported at 92nd Avenue.
Jan. 14
A Camano Island man was reportedly booked into jail for an active warrant at Church Creek Loop.
Jan. 16
Theft was reported at 284th Street and 80th Avenue.
Jan. 17
A hit-and-run collision was reported at 270th Street.
Jan. 18
Trespassing was reported at Viking Way.
Malicious mischief was reported at 80th Avenue.
Contact reporter Izzie Lund at ilund@scnews.com and follow her on Twitter @IzzieLund for updates throughout the week.
