The following are some of the calls received by the Stanwood Police Department from Nov. 11-28:
Nov. 11
Gas was reported stolen on 270th Street.
Nov.12
A firearm was reported missing at 72nd Avenue.
Nov.13
A man was taken to Snohomish County Jail following a traffic offense on 300th Street.
A Camano Island man was arrested for a traffic offense on Highway 532.
Nov. 14
An assault was reported on 68th Avenue.
A weapons violation was reported on 271st Street.
Nov. 18
A man was reported trespassing on 72nd Avenue.
Nov. 21
Identity theft was reported on 274th Street.
An assault involving juveniles was reported on 271st Street.
Nov. 23
An assault was reported on 272nd Place.
Nov. 24
An Arlington man was arrested for a warrant on 92nd Avenue.
Nov. 25
Fraud was reported on Church Creek Loop.
A man was reported trespassing on 100th Avenue.
Nov. 26
A burglary occurred on 72nd Avenue.
Nov. 28
A Granite Falls man was taken to Snohomish County Jail for a warrant.
