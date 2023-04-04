Stanwood prep roundup: Brennan pitches Stanwood baseball team past Marysville Pilchuck SC news staff Apr 4, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Sprinters from Stanwood and Marysville-Getchell race in the boys' 4x100 relay Thursday, March 30, at Marysville-Pilchuck High School. Craig Parrish / Stanwood Camano News Buy Now Stanwood junior Para athlete Ashley Schreiber competes in the girls' 100-meter run Thursday, March 30, at Marysville Pilchuck High School. Assisting Schreiber is Caitlin Voehl (right). Craig Parrish / Stanwood Camano News Buy Now Runners from Stanwood and Marysville Getchell race in the girls' 1,600-meter run Thursday, March 30, at Marysville Pilchuck High School. Craig Parrish / Stanwood Camano News Buy Now Sprinters from Stanwood and Marysville Getchell race in the girls' 4x100 relay Thursday, March 30, at Marysville Pilchuck High School. Craig Parrish / Stanwood Camano News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Matthew Brennan struck out five and threw a complete game as the Stanwood baseball team defeated Marysville Pilchuck 6-2 in a Wesco game March 31.Mason Goodson went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI for Stanwood (3-6 overall, 3-2 Wesco 3A/2A).Royce Hale hit a two-run home run for the Tomahawks (1-8, 1-2).SCOREBOARDBaseballMarch 27: Snohomish 6, Stanwood 0 March 29: Snohomish 3, Stanwood 2Boys' soccerMarch 28: Lynnwood 3, Stanwood 1March 31: Edmonds-Woodway 5, Stanwood 1Andrew Montero had a hat trick netted to lead the the Warriors past the Spartans for a league win.Isaac Parreno scored two goals and Anand Raghu and Ben Hanson added assists for Edmonds-Woodway (6-0-1 overall, 6-0-0 Wesco 3A/2A).Stanwood fell to 1-5-1 overall and 1-4-0 in Wesco 3A/2A play.Track and fieldMarch 31: Eastmont Twilight Invitational at East WenatcheeThe Stanwood girls scored 67 points to take sixth in the team competition, and the Spartans boys scored 46.5 points, good for seventh place.FastpitchMarch 28: Glacier Peak 18, Stanwood 0March 30: Stanwood 11, Lynnwood 3March 31: Stanwood 16, Oak Harbor 6Girls' tennisMarch 27: Shorewood 7, Stanwood 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Computer Hardware Information Technology Sports Golf Games And Toys Baseball Linguistics Anatomy Ancient History Athletics Tennis Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Trending Now Cars and Coffee returns to Camano on Saturday School Board addresses budget tightening, elementary school boundaries Kristoferson Farm gets lifelong protection Police Blotter: March 28 Stanwood becomes an initiative city
