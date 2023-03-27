Stanwood Prep Roundup: McDonald leads Stanwood fastpitch team past Mount Vernon SC news staff Mar 27, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Sprinters from Stanwood and Cascade high schools race in the girls 100-meter dash on March 21. Marysville Pilchuck also participated in the meet. Craig Parrish / Stanwood Camano News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Stanwood junior Eliot McDonald pitched a complete game for the Spartans on March 20, leading Stanwood to a 6-2 victory over Mount Vernon in non-conference fastpitch action.The Spartans, who are 2-2 overall and 1-1 in WesCo games, play at Glacier Park on Tuesday.SCOREBOARDFASTPITCHMarch 22: Stanwood 7, Archbishop Murphy 6March 24: At Snohomish 16, Stanwood 9BASEBALLMarch 21: Stanwood 6, Everett 1Aidan O’Neil allowed just two hits in six innings and struck out 11 to help lead Stanwood to a win over Everett in the league opener for both teams.March 22: Stanwood 7, Everett 0Stanwood improved to 2-3 overall and 2-0 in Wesco 3A/2A North play.TRACK AND FIELDMarch 21: Cascade, Marysville Pilchuck at StanwoodBoys team scores: Marysville Pilchuck 68, Cascade 64; Stanwood 86, Cascade 49; Stanwood 82, Marysville Pilchuck 56.Girls team scores: Marysville Pilchuck 66, Cascade 65; Stanwood 140, Cascade 7; Stanwood 124, Marysville Pilchuck 25.BOYS' SOCCERMarch 21: Cascade 1, Stanwood 0March 24: Shorecrest 4, Stanwood 0GIRLS' TENNISMarch 20: Edmonds-Woodway 4, Stanwood 3Singles: Paige Oliver (EW) def. Audrey Medina 6-0, 6-3; Isis Liaw (EW) def. Avery Rochon 6-3, 6-0; Mia Ali (EW) def. Ryann Reep 6-3, 6-3; Halle Femrite (S) def. Joyce Ho 1-6, 7-5, 6-3.Doubles: Tessi Mumbuluma-Alissa Rautenberg (S) def. Natalie Colobong-Luisa Cano 6-3, 6-3; Julie Andres-Makenna Cook (EW) def. Alyssa Carlson-Emmy Monty 6-2, 6-1; Tana Swinton-Averie Stunz (S) def. Roshi Gill-Marisa Druxman 6-4, 6-2.March 22: Stanwood 7, Cascade 0Singles: Audrey Medina (S) def. Salina Nguyen 6-2, 6-0; Avery Rochon (S) def. Tanya Germanic 6-3, 2-6, 10-4; Ryann Reep (S) def. Melisa Chim 6-0, 6-0; Halle Femrite (S) def. EJ Yubal 6-2, 6-1.Doubles: Tessi Mumbuluma-Alissa Rautenberg (S) def. Kristina Dimitruk-Elena Scordamaglia 6-1, 6-1; Averie Stunz-Tana Swinton (S) def. Ania Porte-Lauren Bogne 6-2, 6-3; Alyssa Carlson-Emmy Monty (S) def. Mariam Alissa-Elise Moe 6-0, 6-0. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Computer Hardware Information Technology Sports Golf Games And Toys Baseball Linguistics Anatomy Ancient History Athletics Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Trending Now Stanwood Police Blotter: Theft, burglary reported News Files: Traveling kitchen demonstrates latest in in electrical appliances Approval granted to Tulalip Tribes for health treatment facility Prep roundup - Stanwood girls take first at Chuck Randall Invite Area Briefly: March 21
