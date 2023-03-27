March 21 track
Sprinters from Stanwood and Cascade high schools race in the girls 100-meter dash on March 21. Marysville Pilchuck also participated in the meet.

 Craig Parrish / Stanwood Camano News

Stanwood junior Eliot McDonald pitched a complete game for the Spartans on March 20, leading Stanwood to a 6-2 victory over Mount Vernon in non-conference fastpitch action.

The Spartans, who are 2-2 overall and 1-1 in WesCo games, play at Glacier Park on Tuesday.


