Stanwood prep roundup: Stanwood baseball team blanks Arlington SC news staff Apr 23, 2023 Aidan O'Neil struck out nine and allowed just one hit and no runs over 6.1 innings to lead Stanwood to 2-0 over Arlington in Wesco play April 20. Treyton Mascarenas went 2-for-3 at the plate and Matthew Brennan earned the save for Stanwood (9-7, 7-3 Wesco 3A/2A North).Ty Rusko struck out 11 and allowed just two runs on five hits in 6.2 innings pitched, and Aidan White had the only base hit for Arlington (8-8, 6-4).April 18: Arlington 7, Stanwood 1 SCOREBOARDTrack and fieldApril 19: Snohomish at StanwoodBoys team scores: Snohomish 76, Stanwood 69. Girls team scores: Stanwood 87, Snohomish 63.SoftballApril 17: Everett 10, Stanwood 3April 19: Stanwood 11, Monroe 7Rubi Lopez hit a grand slam home run and Eliot McDonald pitched a complete game to lead the Spartans over the Bearcats in Wesco play April 19.April 21: Shorewood 3, Stanwood 2Boys' golfApril 19: Wesco 3A 8-Team match at Walter Hall G.C., par 36Team scores: Snohomish 148, Stanwood 154, Monroe 157, Marysville Getchell 159, Arlington 161, Cascade 172, Marysville Pilchuck 194, Everett DNQ.Top 10 finishers: 1. Taylor Kildall (MG) 34, t2. Levi Hendrickson (Stan.) 35, t2. Palmer Mutcheson (Sno.) 35, 4. Logan Fetters (Sno.) 37, t5. Maveric Vaden (A) 38, t5. Ty Elsing (C) 38, t5. Cade Strickland (Sno.) 38, t5. Hudson Capelli (Sno.) 38, t5. Jack Kuntz (Mon.) 38, t10. Drew Hanson (Sno.) 39, t10. Jaxon Brittingham (Mon.) 39, t10. Aaron Wren (A) 39, t10. Conrad Chisman (Stan.) 39, t10. Sam Johnston (Stan.) 39, t10. Jake Kuala (Mon.) 39.Girls' golfApril 19: Wesco 3A North Tournament at Camaloch G.C., par 36Team scores: Marysville Getchell 224, Snohomish 234, Stanwood 242, Monroe 258, Everett 266, Arlington 271Top finishers: 1. Brooke Lund (Stan.) 51, 2. Allie Johnson (MG) 53.Girls' tennisApril 18: Stanwood 6, Everett 1April 19: Stanwood 6, Marysville Getchell 1Singles—Lilly Rounds (MG) def. Alyssa Carlson 3-6, 7-5, 11-9; Tessi Mumbuluma (S) def. Sam Abele 6-1, 6-2; Megan Holmes (S) def. Kya Kleckley 6-1, 6-3; Halle Femrite (S) def. Karina Slavyaska 6-2, 6-0.Doubles—Avery Rochon-Audrey Medina (S) def. Amanda Szechenyi-Emmah Butler 6-2, 6-2; Alissa Rautenberg-Ryann Reep (S) def. Mar Scott-Adeline Gobel 6-2, 6-1; Tana Swinton-Averie Stunz (S) def. Claire Wagstaff-Amy Peterson 6-3, 6-2.
