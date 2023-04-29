MARYSVILLE — The Stanwood girls' tennis team capped an impressive week as the Spartans blanked Marysville Pilchuck 7-0 in a Wesco match April 26 at Totem Middle School.
Winning their singles matches for Stanwood were Audrey Medina, Avery Rochon, Ryan Reep and Halle Femrite. The doubles team of Alissa Rautenberg-Tessi Mumbuluma, Megan Holmes-Alyssa Carlson and Abbie Holiday-Heyden Saragih were each victorious.
The Spartans (7-4 overall) are scheduled to play host to Shorecrest on Wednesday, May 3.
April 26: Stanwood 7, Marysville-Pilchuck 0
Singles: Audrey Medina (S) def. Brooke Asper 6-4, 6-2; Avery Rochon (S) def. Aideen Bobadilla 6-3, 6-3; Ryan Reep (S) def. Jasmin Kilroy 6-4, 7-5; Halle Femrite (S) def. Kirsten Carmichael 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: Alissa Rautenberg-Tessi Mumbuluma (S) def. Camelia Sanchez-Emma Arrizon 4-6, 6-2, 6-0; Megan Holmes-Alyssa Carlson (S) def. Abbie Holiday-Heyden Saragih 6-1, 6-0; Stanwood won No. 3 doubles by forfeit.
April 24: Stanwood 4, Arlington 3
SCOREBOARD
Baseball
April 24: Monroe 4, Stanwood 2
April 26: Archbishop Murphy 10, Stanwood 5
Henry Gabalis went 3-for-4 at the plate to help lead Archbishop Murphy to a league win over the Spartans.
Max Rodabaugh had multiple hits, and Reese Logsdon struck out five in six innings pitched for Archbishop Murphy (9-11, 6-7 Wesco 3A/2A North).
Mason Goodson and Tryston Stephenson each had two hits for Stanwood (9-10, 7-6).
April 28: Stanwood 10, Archbishop Murphy 4
Ryan Cheeseman and Mason Goodson both homered and Stanwood closed the regular season with a league win over the Wildcats.
Cheeseman’s homer came in a five-run fifth inning, which included RBIs from Luke Palaniuk and TJ McQuery for Stanwood (10-10, 8-6 Wesco 3A/2A North).
Nolan Randall and Max Rodabaugh both had multiple hits for Archbishop Murphy (9-12, 6-8).
Track and field
April 27: Stanwood at Arlington
Boys team scores: Arlington 115, Stanwood 30.
Girls team scores: Stanwood 79, Arlington 71.
Boys' golf
April 26: Wesco 3A 8-Team Match at Cedarcrest G.C., par 35
Team scores: Snohomish 146, Stanwood 149, Arlington 157, Monroe 162, Cascade 170, Marysville Getchell 170, Marysville Pilchuck 196, Everett DNQ.
