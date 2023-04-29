Stanwood softball
Stanwood junior Eliot McDonald pitches against Shorecrest during the Spartans' 16-2 win April 25.

 Craig Parrish / Stanwood Camano News

MARYSVILLE — The Stanwood girls' tennis team capped an impressive week as the Spartans blanked Marysville Pilchuck 7-0 in a Wesco match April 26 at Totem Middle School.

Winning their singles matches for Stanwood were Audrey Medina, Avery Rochon, Ryan Reep and Halle Femrite. The doubles team of Alissa Rautenberg-Tessi Mumbuluma, Megan Holmes-Alyssa Carlson and Abbie Holiday-Heyden Saragih were each victorious.


