EVERETT — The Stanwood High School softball team turned in one of its best performances of the season on Thursday, May 18, and the Spartans were rewarded with a trip to the Class 3A state tournament.
Stanwood used a handful of big innings offensively and turned away nearly every threat by Marysville Getchell as the Spartans defeated the Chargers 12-1 in five innings in a consolation bracket game at Phil Johnson Ballfields.
With the win, Stanwood shares third place with Cascade (Everett) and advances to the state tournament, which will be held May 25-27 at Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey.
The Spartans were holding a 2-1 lead in the third inning against the Chargers when their bats caught fire — in a big way.
Madilynn Rel singled to right field to drive in the first run of the inning, and two hitters later, Taylor Almanza drove home Megan Stulc with a single to left and a 4-1 lead.
In the fourth inning, a single by Eliot McDonald drove in Rubi Lopez. After two walks loaded the bases, Rel drilled the first pitch she saw to deep right field, for a grand-slam home run that cleared the bases and gave the Spartans a 9-1 lead.
Stanwood scored three more runs in the fifth, on singles by McDonald, Rel and Amelia Norton.
Track and field
Typically rugged opponents made for daunting competition, but the Stanwood track and field teams each made a strong showing in the 3A District 1 track meet May 19 at Shoreline Stadium.
The Spartans girls finished third in the team race with 117 points, while the boys' team took eighth place with 51 points. Snohomish won the girls' team title with 154 points, six better than runner-up Shorewood. Arlington dominated the boys' meet with 240 points.
The top five placers in each advanced to this week's state meet, which will be held May 25-27 at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma.
Top performances for the Stanwood girls in the district meet included Abigail Danielson, who won both the 100- and 300-meter hurdles; Mary Andelin, who won the 1,600-meter run and finished second in the 3,200 meters; the three girls' relay teams, each of which qualified for the state meet; Vivienne Berrett, who placed second in the shot put; Grace Crain, who won the javelin while teammate Barrett Anderson took fifth; and Madelyn Edwards, the second-place finisher in the pole vault.
Colby Campbell took fifth in the javelin and sixth in the discus for the Stanwood boys. Also moving on are William Tucker Randall, Elijah Pritt, Miya Watanabe, Lizbeth Medina, Ruby Lloyd, Tatum Brager, Addison Morton and Lindsey Khoury.
A complete list of the results can be found at www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/483875/results/all.
3A District 1 track meet
May 19 at Shoreline Stadium
Final boys team scores: Arlington 240, Shorewood 107, Oak Harbor 83, Lynnwood 82, Snohomish 65, Shorecrest 63, Mount Vernon 56, Stanwood 51, Monroe 48, Edmonds-Woodway 39, Everett 39, Mountlake Terrace 34, Marysville Pilchuck 19, Cascade 14, Ferndale 14, Meadowdale 12, Marysville Getchell 9.
Final girls team scores: Snohomish 154, Shorewood 148, Stanwood 117, Arlington 81.5, Oak Harbor 77.5, Mount Vernon 77, Meadowdale 74, Mountlake Terrace 65, Lynnwood 57, Shorecrest 52, Edmonds-Woodway 51, Monroe 26, Everett 14, Marysville Pilchuck 13, Ferndale 7.
Girls tennis
Stanwood's Audrey Medina took fourth place in singles play and the doubles team of Tessi Mumbulumma and Alissa Rautenberg took fifth place at the 3A District 1 Tournament on May 17 at Snohomish High School.
All three qualified for the state tournament, which will be played Friday-Saturday, May 26-37 at Vancouver Tennis Center.
3A District 1 Tournament
May 17, Snohomish High School
Championship matches (both to state)
Singles—Rylie Gettmann (Shorewood) def. Paige Oliver (Edmonds-Woodway) 6-3, 4-6, 6-3. Doubles—Hannah Wells-Emerson Norris (Snohomish) def. Mari Brittle-Alex Mignogna (Shorewood) 6-3, 6-0.
3rd/4th-place matches (both to state)
Singles—Emily Lin (Shorewood) def. Audrey Medina (Stanwood) 4-6, 6-1, 7-6. Doubles—Lindsay Rand-Sophia Serwold (Shorewood) def. Bri Ulrich-Mak Dauer (Snohomish) 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 6-4.
5th/6th-place matches (winner to state)
Singles—Brooke Asper (Marysville Pilchuck) def. Gracie Cecka (Oak Harbor) 5-7, 7-6 (7-5), 6-2. Doubles— Tessi Mumbulumma-Alissa Rautenberg (Stanwood) def. Claire Mitchell-Lily Haessler (Shorecrest) 6-3, 6-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.