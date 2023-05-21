Stanwood softball
Stanwood junior Eliot McDonald pitches against Marysville Getchell in the 3A district tournament May 18 in Everett. The Spartans defeated the Chargers, 12-1, to earn a sport in the state tournament this week in Lacey.

 Craig Parrish / Stanwood Camano News

EVERETT — The Stanwood High School softball team turned in one of its best performances of the season on Thursday, May 18, and the Spartans were rewarded with a trip to the Class 3A state tournament.

Stanwood used a handful of big innings offensively and turned away nearly every threat by Marysville Getchell as the Spartans defeated the Chargers 12-1 in five innings in a consolation bracket game at Phil Johnson Ballfields.


