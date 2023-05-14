Stanwood's Abigail Danielson (left) holds off Arlington's Mary Feider during the girls' 100-meter hurdles final during the Wesco North championship track meet Friday at Arlington High School. Danielson finished first in 15.47 seconds.
Stanwood's Ruby Lloyd (left) and Tatum Brager battle with Arlington's Delaney Henry in the girls' 100-meter dash during the Wesco North championship track meet Friday at Arlington High School. Brager finished first, Lloyd took second and Lizbeth Medina finished fifth for the Spartans.
ARLINGTON — Led by a bevy of quality results in the sprints, the Stanwood boys and girls track and field teams each turned in strong performances at the Wesco 3A North Championships last week at Arlington School.
The Spartan girls finished second in the team race with 196 points, just four points behind league champion Arlington.
The Stanwood boys scored 71 points for fourth place, as league champion Arlington scored 311.5 points.
The 3A District 1 meet is scheduled for Wednesday, May 17 and Friday, May 19, at Shoreline Stadium.
Abigail Danielson was a double winner for the Stanwood girls, taking first place in the 100- and 300-meter hurdles.
Danielson ran 47.19 in the 300 hurdles to lead a 1-2 sweep by the Spartans, as Lael ten Hoopen placed second in 50.18, and Kaiya Smith added a fifth-place finish in 50.96.
Danielson also won the 100-meter hurdles in 15.47, with teammate Twyla Zoloth taking sixth in 17.28.
In the girls 100-meter dash, Tatum Brager finished first (12.84), Ruby Lloyd took second (13.05) and Lizbeth Medina (13.38) finished fifth for the Spartans.
A few races later, those three teamed up with Addison Morton to win the 4x100 relay in 50.77.
Also in the sprints, Javon Cummings won the boys 100-meter dash in 11.04, finished fourth in the 200-meter dash, and anchored the Spartans' 4x100 relay to third place (44.56).
Mary Andelin took first place in the girls 3,200-meter run in (11:00.87), and Stanwood's team in the 4x400 relay won by more by nearly eight seconds in 4:12.86.
Vivienne Berrett took first place (37-11) and Grace Crain was fifth (31-11.5) in the shot put.
Marc Hruschka finished third in the boys pole vault (12-0); Laila Christiansen took fourth in the girls 400-meter dash (1:06.88); Barric Danielson took fourth in the boys 300-meter hurdles (43.61); Ryan Khoury was fourth in the boys 800-meter run (1:57.42); Lindsey Khoury and Olivia Barrows finished third and fourth, respectively, in the girls 800; Medina took fourth in the girls 200;
-------
In the first day of competition, May 10, Mary Andelin took first in the girls 1,600-meter run (5:08.97); Miya Watanabe took first in the girls Ambulatory javelin throw; and Stanwood girls took first (Grace Crain), third (Sadie Wermuth), fourth (Barrett Anderson) and sixth places (Charlotte Angelocci) in the javelin.
In the pole vault, Madelyn Edwards vaulted 11 feet to take first place, Lloyd took second place in the long jump.
In boys competition, para-athletes Tucker Randall took first and Elijah Pritt took third in the ambulatory shot put.
Elias Caniglia took third place in the high jump (6-0), Memphys Ellis finished fifth in the shot put (44-3.5), and Ryan Khoury took fifth in the 1600-meter run in 4:32.7.
———
Wesco 3A North Championships
May 10 and 12, Arlington High School
Boys team scores: Arlington 311.5, Snohomish 98, Everett 75, Stanwood 71, Marysville Pilchuck 39.5, Marysville Getchell 33, Cascade 26.
