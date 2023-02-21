Since Mayor Sid Roberts began his tenure in November 2021, he’s seen three police chiefs and four new City Council members, and saw the city narrowly escape a flooding disaster.
He’d only been mayor a couple of weeks when a dike northwest of town burst in December 2021.
Seawater poured into fields with the potential to swamp the town; fortunately the tide was on the way out and responders plugged the breach.
A year later, rebuilding the dike is still a top priority, but it’s neither easy nor cheap.
“When you have a problem, you get everyone in the room and see what you can do to fix it,” Roberts told a crowd of about 50 during his State of the City address at the Sons of Norway Hall on Feb. 15.
The century-old dike is owned by Dike District 7 and managed by a group of farmers. The city can’t pay for the fix on its own.
“The biggest thing is it’ll be $7 million. We’re going to pass the collection plate,” Roberts joked.
Roberts said he’s working on behalf of the Dike District farmers to receive county, state and federal grants to safeguard Stanwood from future flooding from the northwest.
This dike project will tie into the dike at the Johnson Farm, just north of the Camano Gateway Bridge, which the city acquired in 2018.
Other city efforts to combat flooding in lower Stanwood include the Irvine Slough Separation Project, IS4, which is partially completed, to better drain water from Stanwood.
This $17 million five-phase project is being paid for mostly with grants, he said.
Downtown Stanwood stormwater drains into Irvine Slough, which runs along Highway 532 to the south.
In the old system, stormwater couldn’t flow into Irvine Slough when it was full of floodwater. The new system pumps storm drainage water through a bypass channel to Irvine Slough and into the Stillaguamish River near Hamilton tower.
Many projects, concerns
• The city plans a major effort to spruce up town with the Twin City Mile project, intended to create a pleasant corridor between east and west downtown cores in lower Stanwood.
• An archway was approved by the council to welcome people to Stanwood’s downtown Eastside businesses.
• At Heritage Park, 88 trees have been planted to replace the iconic windbreak that was cut down to accommodate PUD’s transmission line project north of the park.
• Sewer projects have been completed, including a sewer main under Highway 532 to accommodate growth in northeast Stanwood.
• The Sebranke property was cleaned up with a $200,000 Department of Ecology grant and will become a little city park on Main Street across the street from the railroad tracks.
• The city will start Phase 2 of the Port Susan Trail, which is built on a dike on the south side of Highway 532 near QFC. It will go around the wastewater treatment plant and lead to Hamilton Park. When the entire 4-mile loop is completed, it will go through Heritage Park and circle lower Stanwood.
• Park improvements include installing a pickleball court at Church Creek Park and two more at Heritage Park.
• City municipal codes are being updated for the first time since the 1960s.
• The City Campus project is officially paused, as people would rather have street and sidewalk improvements, Roberts said.
• A sidewalk is planned to go up 80th (Gunderson) Avenue toward the new developments from the odd five-street intersection at 276th Street.
• The 20-year Comprehensive Plan that guides the city is getting its 10-year update. “Now is the time to give input,” Roberts said.
• Roberts encouraged people to run for four council seats that come up for election this fall.
State of the County
Snohomish County Council member Nate Nehring spoke about county budget highlights and county challenges.
Homelessness and addiction are the county's most significant problems, he said.
According to Nehring:
• The county continues to embed social workers with police to address these issues but needs to expand its treatment capacity and workforce.
• A pay increase will help retain deputy sheriffs. Snohomish County was paying significantly less than other areas, he said. The county also purchased body cameras, as requested by officers and the public.
• Cascade District Court in Arlington has a new judge to address the backlog in criminal caseloads. The County Prosecutor’s Office added four full-time employees to address rising crime.
• Federal grants will help social workers work with the Sheriff’s Office of Neighborhoods unit.
• Nehring is helping the City of Stanwood find American Rescue funds to rebuild the District 7 Dike.
• The county made a significant investment in broadband, so people can work and learn from home or use telemedicine.
• Paine Field has expanded flights and opportunities in a public-private partnership. Commercial air service launched in March 2019 on county property, run by a private business. Commercial air service makes the area appealing for businesses looking to place factories or headquarters, he said.
• Innovative businesses are establishing themselves in the Cascade Industrial Centers of Arlington and Marysville, leading to family-wage jobs. Eviation is being developed in Arlington. Alice, an electric commuter jet, had a successful test flight a couple of months ago, Nehring said. And in the Marysville center, they’re building private space stations.
• Regional Apprenticeship Pathways program launched in 2019 and has expanded to 50 students. It gives high school students hands-on training in the trades.
• State Department of Health reversed a rule that would require drive-thru coffee stands to be hooked up to sewer systems after it was found that the rule would drive them out of business.
A new business alliance
The State of the City event was put on by a new organization this year, as Stanwood Commerce Alliance that took over in October when the Stanwood Chamber of Commerce folded.
Board President Les Anderson said that the organization is just starting out with about 75 members and another dozen showing interest at the meeting. They are looking to diversify the business members and to expand the board.
The board consists of Anderson, Katie Schrock, Matt Stromberg, Kristine Birkenkopf and Kris Palmer.
The alliance plans to help businesses take advantage of city help in beautifying storefronts along Twin City Mile and other thoroughfares.
“We’re reenergizing to get things going,” Anderson said. “We’re working together, for each other.”
The organization will soon be in its headquarters next to the police station on 272nd Street NW where the old chamber had been. They plan to continue events like the 5K run and summer concerts, Christmas and Halloween plus new events, too, he said.
The next meeting is April 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.