With its long stretch of rainless days, the past summer was one for the records books.
According to the National Weather Service, summers in the Puget Sound region are trending drier and warmer.
Master Gardener Jeanie Garrioch of Stanwood said that with the changing climate, there’s never been a better time to dig deep into sustainable landscaping and vegetable gardening.
“We all need to get away from yards and garden plots that require a lot of water and chemicals that are not good for our environment,” she said. “By following a few simple practices, it’s fairly straightforward to have an outdoor space that will do well and not require a lot of attention.”
Garrioch is one of the state’s nearly 3,500 volunteer master gardeners through a program that is part of Washington State University Extension, a learning-based organization with offices in each county.
A tour of Garrioch’s property, which is next to the high bank waterfront of Warm Beach south of Stanwood, demonstrates that she practices what she preaches. Her yard includes a variety of native plants and her vegetables are grown in environmentally friendly raised beds.
“As someone who’s lived in this area a long time, I’ve learned of what works to make gardening enjoyable, practical and, most importantly, sustainable,” she said.
The dirt’s the deal
It all starts with the dirt.
“You don’t need to buy fancy bags of gardening soil, fertilizers or other additives to have a good base for your yard and plants,” Garrioch said. “We are fortunate to have local places like Lenz Enterprises, that have an excellent composted soil product — it’s really all you need to get started.”
Soil-related products, like compost and mulch, are available from several local suppliers and can often be delivered or picked up onsite.
Garrioch said another key to sustainable gardening is to utilize water in a way that is easy on community water systems and wells.
“Over the years, I’ve gotten away from using sprinklers and have instead installed a drip system and soaker hoses that really targets water where it needs to go,” she said. “You can install drip systems yourself. The materials are affordable and readily available at stores in Stanwood, online or big box retailers.”
It’s time to also cut way back on watering lawns, she said.
“Water is becoming a very precious resource, and we all need to give up the idea of having a green lawn all summer long,” Garrioch said. “If grass turns brown, it generally will come back over the rainy season.”
Landscaping with sustainable plants
Once soil and water are squared away, it’s time to choose plants.
“I tend to fill my flower beds with perennials, like dahlias, hellebores and heuchera, that come back season after season,” Garrioch said. “These are beautiful flowering plants that do well here, don’t need a lot of water and can be left in the ground over the winter, so that makes them easy to maintain.”
She also has ferns, rhododendrons and other sustainable plants like lavender, which requires little water and attracts pollinators, such as bees and butterflies.
Garrioch encourages shopping around to find landscaping plants.
“I like to buy from local places like Orchards Nursery in Stanwood and big-box stores like Costco, rather than going online,” she said. “Plants that are sold in local stores generally do well in our climate, and staff at nurseries are knowledgeable about what works.”
Garrioch uses wood chips as cover for all of her landscape beds.
“Wood chips can often be had for free from local arborists,” she said. “The chips look great, keep weeds down and help hold in moisture.”
As far as over-wintering landscaping beds, Garrioch uses a simple and affordable method.
“Each year, as we head into winter, I take old grain sacks and cover all my beds, and then I add a layer of leaves or mulch on top,” Garrioch said. “This protects the bulbs and tubers from cold winter temperatures.”
Raised veggie beds
Growing vegetables in raised beds, usually constructed of wood, plastic or stone frames filled with soil, has become increasingly popular.
“Raised beds are great for people with mobility issues because they are easier to reach,” Garrioch said. “They have better drainage because the soil is less compacted. Also, because raised beds warm up earlier in the spring, they can planted sooner than traditional plots. They also tend to have fewer perennial weeds.”
According to the veteran horticulturist, there are several simple practices to ensure that veggies grow well.
“One important and easy thing to do is rotate your crops,” Garrioch said. “Just plant different things in different spots of your raised beds from year to year. That’s how farmers do it.”
She is also a big proponent of creating compost.
“I put all my kitchen scraps in a compost bin to eventually use in my garden,” Garrioch said. “I also do things like dump coffee grounds on my blueberry plants to keep them productive.”
Screened chicken manure from local suppliers is a great additive for garden soil, she said.
Do your homework
Master gardener volunteers provide educational and community outreach in a variety of settings, offer plant problem clinics and maintain demonstration gardens.
Garrioch encourages anyone interested in gardening to take advantage of these resources, especially the clinics.
“Starting mid-April, you can usually find master gardeners doing a clinic out in front of Haggen in Stanwood on Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.,” she said. “You’re always welcome to bring a sample of plants that you have questions about, and we’ll try to figure out what’s going on.”
Even with the challenge of environmental changes, Garrioch still believes in the benefits of backyard gardening.
“We’ve had to adjust our methods a bit and be more mindful of how we treat our yards and gardens,” she said. “The benefits not only include creating a beautiful, sustainable setting where you live, but also gives peace of mind that you’re helping not hurting the environment.”
-----------
Garrioch’s tips for sustainable landscaping and gardening
• Use locally sourced compost products for the soil base. Plant flower and shrubs that are known to do well in our area and don’t require a lot of water or attention
• Use water sparingly with drip systems and soaker hoses
• Wood chips provide an attractive cover for landscape beds and helps soil maintain moisture
• Over-winter beds with a cover of grain sacks and mulch
• Used raised beds to grow vegetables
• Rotate crops
• Compost kitchen scraps
• Cut back on lawn watering
• Take advantage of local educators, like nursery staff and master gardeners
• Visit the Master Gardener website: mastergardener.wsu.edu
