A local teacher came on down and struck gold on a recent episode of “The Price is Right.”
Lianna Neyens, a personal finance teacher at Stanwood High School, won $10,000 and a car on the episode of “The Price is Right” released Oct. 13.
“I was showing the the Netflix documentary for ‘The Price is Right’ in my class, and my students were like, ‘You should apply to be on that,’” Neyens said. “And I was like, ‘OK, I’ll check it out.’”
After filling out an application and going through both a phone and Zoom interview, Neyens was given the opportunity to go to California on Aug. 8 and be in the audience.
“I was going to be in California anyways because our friend and I were taking our kids to Disneyland,” Neyens said. “They said, ‘You’re not guaranteed to come on down; you’ll just be in the audience.’”
When Neyens arrived, she was randomly selected to come on down, granting her the rare opportunity to live out her childhood dream.
“Since I was a little kid, I watched it – and when you’re down there, and you get to play, it’s totally surreal when you… get to go onstage,” she said. “It’s an out-of-body experience.”
When called to the contestants' row, she guessed the closest price without going over, which gave her the right to go onstage with host Drew Carey. She played the pricing game “Gas Money,” allowing her to spin the wheel and thank her family and students. A few minutes later, she walked away the winner of $10,000 and a 2022 Infiniti QX5, in line with the theme of “Dream Car Week.”
Though she wasn’t the top spinner and didn’t make it to the Showcase Showdown, Neyens said the experience was more than worth it.
“They didn’t give a car away to everyone who played every other game,” Neyens said. “I just got lucky when it was my turn onstage to win a car.”
The hardest part was going home afterward and keeping her lips sealed for two months, including from her mother.
“I’ve had to keep the secret because you can’t tell anyone. You can’t talk about what happened on the show,” Neyens said. “We could tell people that we were in the audience, but all you can say is, ‘You have to tune in and find out.’”
Now, the episode has been released, allowing her to relive the memories — and also claim her prizes.
“They don’t give you any of your prizes until after our show airs,” Neyens said. “Now, I wait for a dealership to contact me about the car.”
In a few months, residents will see Neyens’ gray 2022 Infiniti cruising down the streets of Stanwood, decked out with a license plate frame that states, “I won this car on The Price is Right.”
“(I got to) live out that childhood dream,” she said. “It’s something you’ve grown up with, and now you get to be a part of it. That’s the most exciting part.”
The episode did not air on live TV, but it is available to stream on Paramount+ or CBS.com.
