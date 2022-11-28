The doors to The Caring Place will remain open this winter, marking a first in the organization’s 10-year run.
The Caring Place is a volunteer-run, faith-based ministry of Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Stanwood.
It provides free clothing, toiletries and other essentials as well as connections to community resources. Visitors can stop by from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and donations are accepted 1 to 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays.
The Caring Place is open to everyone. Residents do not need to be religious or members of Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church to access The Caring Place.
“We have always provided the community things that they needed but this will be the first winter that we are open through November, December and January,” manager Mardi Jorgensen said. “It’s good. Finally, we’re giving out winter clothes when they’re needed the most.”
The Caring Place is seeking donations of items families will use every day, such as laundry detergent, diapers, coffee pods, toilet paper, towels, portable heaters and slow cookers.
Jorgensen emphasized the organization is looking for coats to help with its coat drive.
“(We need) coats of all sizes,” she said. “Our client base is from unborn to 96 years old.”
Gift cards are also an option, Jorgensen said, as there are needs year-round.
“It’s great (that we’re doing this), it’s long overdue — there’s lots of need in the community and a lot of people seem willing to donate because this is a time when they clean out their closets and get rid of their stuff,” Jorgensen said. “There is a full new demographic of people that are just in desperate need of resources.”
Contact reporter Izzie Lund at ilund@scnews.com and follow her on Twitter @IzzieLund for updates throughout the week.
